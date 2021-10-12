Inside the Gaming and eSports Business: A Solid "F" for Diversity (VIDEO)

TikTok is leading the charge, among social platforms, when it comes to attracting Latinx consumers. That's the assessment of Canvas Worldwide's Raul Tafur, Vice President, Social and Content Strategy, and Hermelinda Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Digital Investment. It's a particular draw for young Hispanics. "Latinos consume a lot of video, but we also consume it differently," Tafur said. "We like the overarching storylines, the complexity, the drama, the action. Instagram has done a good job at polishing things, Facebook at connecting, and Snapchat at being this pop-social platform. But TikTok is bringing you into the drama. For those living in a mixed culture, you want to retain your identity but also be part of the trend. That's something Latinos weren't able to find with Facebook or Instagram."

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO