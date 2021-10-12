CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Inside the Gaming and eSports Business: A Solid "F" for Diversity (VIDEO)

By Jeff Minsky
mediavillage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHate raids, hostile work environments, misogynous behavior, unfair labor practices. In an Advertising Diversity Week agenda packed with best practices and uplifting confidence that media and advertising companies are successfully changing the industry, the gaming and eSports panel took an honest and critical look at a community confronting its own demons. Panel moderator Cary Tilds, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer at Frameplay, dove right into some harsh realities, addressing the ongoing challenges that gaming has had with issues of "hostile work environments" and elements of misogynous behavior against women culminating recently with the employee walkout at one of the largest gaming companies, Activision-Blizzard. Employees have filed an unfair labor practice lawsuit against the company alleging working intimidation and union busting, including a previous investigation by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing. (You can watch the entire panel in the video above.)

www.mediavillage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

3. Video gaming's "harder road" to racial diversity

Game developer Chandana "Eka" Ekanayake waited till mid-career to found a startup because he didn't see a path to do it. "I joke about this on Twitter: I wish I had 'white man confidence,'" he says now. "I would have started a company at 25." Historically, that confidence hasn't been...
VIDEO GAMES
chanhassen.mn.us

eSports League - Multi-Game Option

The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!
VIDEO GAMES
mediavillage.com

Audacy Insights: Marketing to Gen Z

Don't try to fake your way into the minds and hearts of Generation Z. The way in is with authenticity and a clear perspective, along with a purpose-led brand. Those are some of the key findings within research conducted by Audacy, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that reaches a multitude of Gen Z listeners every single day.
ECONOMY
chatsports.com

YaLLa Esports partners with Zain Esports and Tokyo Games

Dubai-based esports organisation YaLLa Esports has announced partnerships with Kuwait-based esports organisation Zain Esports and Saudi video game retailer Tokyo Games. According to the release, YaLLa Esports will work with Zain Esports and Tokyo Games to unlock the potential of MENA regional talent, including players, casters, analysts, and commentators. Specifically,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Forbes

4 Ways Diversity Can (And Will) Immediately Improve Your Business

We’ve all heard of businesses that have implemented diversity training or inclusion initiatives. This is true for businesses of all shapes and sizes, regardless of whether you’re managing a small team or standing at the helm of a massive, global brand. Maybe they threw culture parties or invited guest speakers....
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Frameplay#Activision Blizzard
SlashGear

Microsoft making it easier for you to make money from games

Microsoft has a system that they’re suggesting will make it easier for users to make money from games – so to speak. The system is called “Azure PlayFab User Generated Content”, and it’s been launched in preview mode for developers this week. With this Azure PlayFab UGC system, game makers will have “battle-tested solutions for hosting an in-game marketplace.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Moving Wildly Today

Cryptocurrencies continue to have a wild trading week, and Thursday there are sharp moves both moves higher and lower. According to Coinbase's price chart, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is down 4.5% over the past 24 hours as of 11:30 a.m. EDT and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is off 2.5%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is up 1.6%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Housing
mediavillage.com

How dentsu international is Championing Meaningful Social Impact

Dentsu International is in the process of changing mindsets and actions within its ranks and beyond based on the results of its comprehensive Social Impact report. The advertising and public relations company's study not only focuses on sustainability, but also fair and open societies as well as digital citizenship.
ADVOCACY
mediavillage.com

Heather Stewart on GM's Commitment to Diverse Media

Heather Stewart (pictured above) is General Director, Global Media and Marketing Services at General Motors. She sat down for an interview with ANA's Group Executive Vice President Bill Duggan in advance of her upcoming appearance at next week's ANA Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Conference. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email...
BUSINESS
mediavillage.com

Canvas Worldwide on the Value of TikTok to Latinos and the Brands Looking to Reach Them

TikTok is leading the charge, among social platforms, when it comes to attracting Latinx consumers. That's the assessment of Canvas Worldwide's Raul Tafur, Vice President, Social and Content Strategy, and Hermelinda Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Digital Investment. It's a particular draw for young Hispanics. "Latinos consume a lot of video, but we also consume it differently," Tafur said. "We like the overarching storylines, the complexity, the drama, the action. Instagram has done a good job at polishing things, Facebook at connecting, and Snapchat at being this pop-social platform. But TikTok is bringing you into the drama. For those living in a mixed culture, you want to retain your identity but also be part of the trend. That's something Latinos weren't able to find with Facebook or Instagram."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mediavillage.com

Minsky Media Minute: Advertising Week, The Pope, IAB Forecasts, Impressions-Only Media?

I've been openly critical of Advertising Week for many years. However, this year, we need Advertising Week. With high vaccination rates in our industry (Kyrie isn't speaking as far as I know) and declining Delta variant rates, there finally seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Our industry needs the first, truly-scaled in-person event to re-start, re-energize ourselves and get ready for the next era of advertising and marketing communications. So, this year, I've been pleased to see many of you at Hudson Yards and wish you a productive Advertising Week.
mediavillage.com

Advertising Week "Moving TV Forward" Panel: Tackling Some of Advertising's Toughest Issues

Kicking off the return to the real world of in-person advertising conferences, Ampersand hosted the first panel in their track of "Moving TV Forward" at Advertising Week 2021. The discussion centered around some core topics impacting the media buying business today: The dance between strategy and technology, changing consumer habits, the need for an industry-accepted currency and a severe talent crisis.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy