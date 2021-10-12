CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Confusion With Road Construction Signs South Of Pullman-Hour Long Delays Are Not On The Way For US195

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 8 days ago

Hour long construction delays are not imminent for 25 miles of U.S. Highway 195 in Southern Whitman County. Construction signs South of Pullman near Johnson Hill are for a Whitman County paving job that doesn’t involve the highway. The signs are for paving work set for next week for an adjacent county road. The work will repave 2 and a half miles of Johnson Cutoff Road and Johnson Road between the small community and US195.

pullmanradio.com

