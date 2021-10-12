Confusion With Road Construction Signs South Of Pullman-Hour Long Delays Are Not On The Way For US195
Hour long construction delays are not imminent for 25 miles of U.S. Highway 195 in Southern Whitman County. Construction signs South of Pullman near Johnson Hill are for a Whitman County paving job that doesn’t involve the highway. The signs are for paving work set for next week for an adjacent county road. The work will repave 2 and a half miles of Johnson Cutoff Road and Johnson Road between the small community and US195.pullmanradio.com
