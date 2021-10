The official third annual Share the Warmth campaign will begin with the opening of the KC Burger Stand on Friday, Oct. 15. Located in the Lakeview Elks Lodge parking lot, the KC Burger Stand will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the stand runs out of burgers. This is a great way for all KC Burger lovers to get their last fix of 2021 while clothing Lake County children.