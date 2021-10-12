CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Soybeans drop to Dec 2020 lows on bigger-than-expected production

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped to the lowest seen since December 2020 on Tuesday, after a U.S. government report pegged soybean and corn production to be bigger than traders had previously expected. The monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report pegged the soybean crop at...

www.agriculture.com

MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Algeria 2021/22 wheat imports seen at 8 mln tonnes - USDA attache

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Algiers:. "Due to insufficient rain, Algerian grain production in 2021/22 declined by 38%. As a result, grain imports are predicted to increase. While Algeria relies primarily on European wheat, German wheat is making gains at the expense of French wheat. Additionally, Algeria recently imported Russian wheat for the first time in five years, due to changes in Algeria's import specifications.... Post estimates wheat imports at 7.548 MMT (million metric tons) in MY2020/21 and 8 MMT in MY2021/22, despite the current measures and policies in place to reduce imports."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Australia 2021/22 wheat crop at 31.5 mln tonnes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Canberra:. "Australia is set for a second consecutive bumper grain crop following two years of drought. For wheat and barley, during the fall planting period and winter and early spring growing period, rainfall has overall been very good across the growing regions. With harvest now commenced in the most northern winter crop producing regions, crops are set up to achieve well above average yields. The large crops will allow for a second season of very robust exports, especially as global grain demand is expected to remain high.... For the second successive year, overall seasonal conditions have overall been very favorable across much of the grain growing regions of Australia. This along with an above average rainfall forecast has resulted in a FAS/Canberra estimate for Australian wheat production of 31.5 million metric tons (MMT) in MY 2021/22."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China agriculture ministry expects pig prices to continue to fall

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's pig prices may continue to fall after the Lunar New Year next year if production is not substantially reduced, causing heavy losses in pig farming, said an official at China's agriculture ministry. China's pig surplus situation will continue for some time, said Kong Liang,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 145 million T

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brasilia:. "Post increased its forecast for soybean planted area to 40.5 million hectares for 2021/22, up from 39 million hectares in 2020/21. Brazil continues to expand its area because of high domestic soybean prices. Post forecasts a record harvest at 145 million metric tons (MMT), with planting starting earlier this year. For 2020/21, Post maintained the production estimate of 137 MMT. Soybean exports in 2021/22 are forecast at 92 MMT, up from 2020/21 exports estimated at 85.3 MMT. With ample supplies, Post revised imports downward, now forecast at 400,000 metric tons (MT) for 2021/22. For 2021/22, Post revised the soybean processing forecast up to 47.5 MMT based on available supply. The crush estimate for 2020/21 is unchanged at 46.5 MMT, constrained by high domestic oil prices."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end lower on technical selling, uncertain demand

CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, retreating from early strength on technical selling and uncertainty about consumer demand for meat, traders said. CME December live cattle futures settled 0.400 cent lower at 130.025 per pound, turning...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-week high on strong vegoil demand, wheat rises

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near the previous session's one-week top, as rising edible oil demand underpinned the market. Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Tuesday, as tightening global supplies supported prices. "There is more...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 18% in September from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins limited demand. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.936 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil last month, down from 7.25...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after an unexpected weekly fall in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 400,000 barrels in U.S. crude inventories, defying some expectations for a weekly climb. The crude market is coming out of an "overbought situation" and may see prices consolidate, before grinding higher, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. He also said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Biden administration try and pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to produce more oil or see renewed talk of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, amid efforts to "try and halt the recent upward movement in crude prices." On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 91 cents, or 1.1%, to end at $83.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. December WTI crude , now the front-month contract, added 98 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $83.42.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

RPT-Lower sugar in French 2021 beet crop to dampen high price gains

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French sugar producers may not fully benefit from the recent surge in sugar prices due to lower sugar content in the beet crop now being harvested and high energy prices expected to increase production costs, producers said. Global sugar prices are hovering near four-year highs...
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Organic Soybean Prices Spike Despite Huge US Soybean Production

Organic soybeans are a crucial crop for the production of organic soy products, such as soy milk and tofu. In the US, organic soybeans are also a major component of feed for organic-certified livestock. As Reuters reports, the prices of organic soybeans have soared higher than they’ve been in seven years, and now American companies are struggling to find enough. Yet the US also produces around 30 percent of the entire world’s soybeans. What’s going on?
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Up Double Digits

Corn trade is firm at midday Wednesday, beans are 15 cents higher and wheat is 6 to 15 cents higher. Corn trade was mixed overnight and is steadily firmer Wednesday morning with trade up a nickel at midday. Harvest is moving along with yield reports staying fairly steady, providing the market with limited fresh fundamental news. The chart momentum since a week ago has been in bounce-mode, with a sell-the-rumor, buy-the-fact mindset surrounding the action around the WASDE report, which was bearish versus expectations.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina says growers have sold 31.9 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13. It said the rhythm of sales was slower than last year's, when as of the...
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Buying bacon or ham? Pork prices rising as labor shortage continues

(WGHP) — Pork prices have risen as the US pork processing industry continues to face labor shortage problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Processing plants have to put in more labor to produce deboned pork products than bone-in pork products, which means the prices for deboned are […]
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall from 6-day high on ample global supplies

CANBERRA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday, retreating from a six-day high touched in the previous session, as ample global supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% at $12.17 a bushel by...
AGRICULTURE

