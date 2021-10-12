CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

EXPLAINER-Why are the EU and UK arguing over Northern Ireland?

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost called in a speech in Lisbon on Tuesday for the European Union to allow "significant change" to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland. He was speaking a day before the EU presents its proposals to solve a standoff over part...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Imperial Valley Press Online

Divorced UK and EU head for new Brexit fight over N Ireland

BRUSSELS – It was late last Christmas Eve when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce. There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Here is a look at the differing views on the matter...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM vows democracy will triumph over evil after MP killing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday led tributes to veteran Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, as police probed whether a suspect arrested was motivated by Islamist extremism. The attack was the second killing of a UK politician in five years and has stoked fears for the safety of elected representatives, as well as calls for an end to divisive partisan rhetoric that has increased since the 2016 Brexit referendum. "We will cherish his memory. We will celebrate his legacy," Johnson told parliament, after MPs, many dressed in black, packed the House of Commons and stood heads bowed in a minute's silence. "And we will never allow those who commit acts of evil to triumph over the democracy and the parliament that to Sir David Amess, meant so much," he added.
U.K.
The Independent

EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official said Monday that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world, to nations including Japan, Britain South Africa and Brazil Von der Leyen announced that, on top of the exports, the EU will donate at least half a billion doses to middle- and lower-income countries that are affected most by the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Eu#Reuters#British#The European Union#Post Brexit#Irish
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says the EU 'doesn't always look like it wants the UK to succeed' and warns it will 'take two' to fix the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship as he calls for compromise over Northern Ireland border rules

Lord Frost today claimed it 'doesn't always look like' the EU wants the UK to succeed as he warned it will 'take two' to repair the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship between Britain and Brussels. The Government's Brexit chief said 'we didn't want it to be like this' and 'if there is...
POLITICS
The Guardian

EU could lift ban on UK sausages to sweeten Northern Ireland deal

The EU will seek to sweeten its package of proposals over the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland by lifting a prohibition on sausages made in Britain. The EU’s Brexit commissioner, Maroš Šefčovič, will table four papers on Wednesday as to how the Northern Ireland protocol can be improved. The substantial...
ECONOMY
BBC

Northern Ireland Protocol: Will UK-EU talks lead to truce or trade war?

"I suppose you've rung me to talk about the Northern Ireland Protocol...", comes the weary voice down the phone. It's not diplomats or politicians from any particular EU country who greet me like that these days. It's the reaction I get pretty much across the board. Four years of Brexit...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

UK and Ireland clash over Northern Ireland Protocol ahead of major speech by Lord Frost tomorrow in which he will demand the EU agree to major changes to post-Brexit deal

The UK and Ireland clashed over Northern Ireland today ahead of a major crunch point in post-Brexit relations with the EU. Brexit Minister Lord Frost is to give a speech tomorrow in which he will make removing the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in administering the Northern Ireland Protocol a red-line issue.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU ignores UK demand to remove European court from Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The EU has refused to engage with a demand by the UK government to take the European Court of Justice out of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal.British minister Lord Frost had demanded changes to the protocol which would have stopped the bloc’s top court having the final say over disputes – despite signing up to exactly that just two years ago.But the change was notably absent from proposals to overhaul the Northern Ireland deal published by the EU on Wednesday evening. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s Brexit lead told reporters: “It’s very clear that...
POLITICS
The Guardian

US urges UK to rebuild relations with Paris after submarine contract row

The US has urged Britain to follow its example and try to repair its relations with Paris in the wake of the row over France’s loss of its submarine contract with Australia. Australia pulled out of the $66bn (£48bn) contract for 12 diesel electric-powered submarines, signed in 2016, to opt instead for nuclear-powered submarines to be developed with America and the UK. The secretive and sudden cancellation of the contract has created a crisis of trust between Paris on the one hand and London, Canberra and Washington on the other.
WORLD
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. On the eve of an EU summit centering on the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told legislators that since the bloc imports 90% of its gas — much of it from strategic rival Russia — “this makes us vulnerable.” As a result she wants the EU to double down on a swift transition to clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK secures trade deal with New Zealand

The UK has secured a trade agreement with New Zealand, the government has announced. Sealed on a Zoom call between Boris Johnson and his Kiwi counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday, the so-called agreement-in-principle is a major step towards a full free trade agreement. One of the greatest long-term benefits from the deal, which has limited immediate economic value given New Zealand’s relatively small population, will be making it easier for British businesses to sell services to the country. Bilateral trade was worth £2.3 billion in 2020.A final-hour refusal by New Zealand to improve its market offer on services delayed talks...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy