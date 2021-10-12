Sabres See Potential as Tage Thompson Moves to Center

When the Philadelphia Flyers took the ice for their first game in the 2021-22 season against the Vancouver Canucks, while there were many first-time faces in Orange and Black, most previously had NHL playing experience. In fact, of the 19 players who suited up in the first two contests this year, 18 of them had prior games in the NHL coming in. The only one who made his league debut is 26-year-old forward, Max Willman. The Barnstable, Massachusetts native had a long road of development in order to get to his opening-night moment, one that included proving some doubters wrong. Now, he is going to take the next step and try to grow into an NHL regular who can help establish that Flyers offense even more so than where they currently stand.

