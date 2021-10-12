Sabres See Potential as Tage Thompson Moves to Center
The Buffalo Sabres are two days away from their home opener against the Montreal Canadiens, and they will experiment with their lineup to begin the season. Tage Thompson has had a tough start to his NHL career, from being a promising prospect involved in the Ryan O’Reilly trade to not establishing himself in the team’s lineup. The 23-year-old has had a lot of pressure on him. Now, the team is hoping that he can work at the center position.thehockeywriters.com
