Tony Khan says he hasn't talked to Bray Wyatt about signing with AEW

During an interview with PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan addressed rumors that changes were recently made in regards to the roles of the EVPs:. “Yeah, I saw those reports this week and I thought that was pretty disingenuous stuff from some of the internet wrestling writers because nothing has changed in recent months and really, the structure changed for me at the end of 2019 and it was because of me. I felt like I needed to take over and be more accountable as the CEO and as the Booker. I was the final say, but there were probably too many different people with input on segments and this show wasn’t as organized at the end of 2019 as I thought it could be.

