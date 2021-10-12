Tony Khan says he hasn't talked to Bray Wyatt about signing with AEW
During an appearance on WFAN's Moose & Maggie today, Tony Khan was asked if the former Bray Wyatt will be the next major addition to the AEW roster. "He's a great wrestler, and I got to be honest, we haven't really talked at all," Khan said. "I've known him in personal life and I've gotten to spend a little bit of time with him. But as far as that, we haven't talked. I saw lots of rumors, but that's not something anybody's really talked about. But I think, you know, you never know."www.f4wonline.com
