WWE

Tony Khan says he hasn't talked to Bray Wyatt about signing with AEW

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on WFAN's Moose & Maggie today, Tony Khan was asked if the former Bray Wyatt will be the next major addition to the AEW roster. "He's a great wrestler, and I got to be honest, we haven't really talked at all," Khan said. "I've known him in personal life and I've gotten to spend a little bit of time with him. But as far as that, we haven't talked. I saw lots of rumors, but that's not something anybody's really talked about. But I think, you know, you never know."

www.f4wonline.com

411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Is Farther Along Than He Thought He’d Get in Two Years

Tony Khan is quite happy with the progress AEW has made in the last two years, saying it’s surpassed what he expected for it. AEW Dynamite celebrates its second anniversary on Wednesday, and Khan spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the show. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE
f4wonline.com

Tony Khan, WarnerMedia talking about AEW video library deal

During an interview with Barstool Sports Wednesday, AEW's Tony Khan said he is talking to WarnerMedia about a way for fans to watch their entire AEW library. He hopes he will be able to make a solution for fans to view the entire library which will include past episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, past pay-per-views and the House Always Wins live event that has never been streamed. Khan didn't say when it would launch or how, but that it will be soon and that he has been talking to people within WarnerMedia about it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Talks Wanting A “Competitive Spirit” Between WWE And AEW

Friday’s SmackDown is set to air on FS1 instead of FOX due to the upcoming MLB Playoffs. The “Supersized” edition of the show is expected to run an additional 30 minutes (8 pm ET to 10:30 pm ET), which means it will be going up against part of AEW Rampage (10 pm ET to 11 pm ET).
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Now Claims He Isn’t Competing With WWE This Week

After debuting over two years ago, AEW has certainly gone through a lot of developments and for many, it has become its own brand of pro wrestling and not merely just an alternative to WWE. Many fans have praised AEW’s in-ring product and its focus on the professional wrestling aspect...
WWE

