UPDATE 1-U.S. sugar production seen up as beet yields jump - USDA

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased on Tuesday its projection for sugar production in the United States in the 2021/22 season by 124,000 short tonnes to 9.28 million short tonnes due to better than expected beet production. In its monthly supply and demand...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Australia 2021/22 wheat crop at 31.5 mln tonnes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Canberra:. "Australia is set for a second consecutive bumper grain crop following two years of drought. For wheat and barley, during the fall planting period and winter and early spring growing period, rainfall has overall been very good across the growing regions. With harvest now commenced in the most northern winter crop producing regions, crops are set up to achieve well above average yields. The large crops will allow for a second season of very robust exports, especially as global grain demand is expected to remain high.... For the second successive year, overall seasonal conditions have overall been very favorable across much of the grain growing regions of Australia. This along with an above average rainfall forecast has resulted in a FAS/Canberra estimate for Australian wheat production of 31.5 million metric tons (MMT) in MY 2021/22."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 145 million T

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brasilia:. "Post increased its forecast for soybean planted area to 40.5 million hectares for 2021/22, up from 39 million hectares in 2020/21. Brazil continues to expand its area because of high domestic soybean prices. Post forecasts a record harvest at 145 million metric tons (MMT), with planting starting earlier this year. For 2020/21, Post maintained the production estimate of 137 MMT. Soybean exports in 2021/22 are forecast at 92 MMT, up from 2020/21 exports estimated at 85.3 MMT. With ample supplies, Post revised imports downward, now forecast at 400,000 metric tons (MT) for 2021/22. For 2021/22, Post revised the soybean processing forecast up to 47.5 MMT based on available supply. The crush estimate for 2020/21 is unchanged at 46.5 MMT, constrained by high domestic oil prices."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine, traders agree 2021/22 wheat export cap at 25.3 mln tonnes

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry and its biggest grain traders have agreed to increase wheat export quota to 25.3 million tonnes for 2021/22 season from 17.5 million in 2020/21 due to an expected record grain harvest this year, the ministry said late on Tuesday. Favourable weather could...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end lower on technical selling, uncertain demand

CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, retreating from early strength on technical selling and uncertainty about consumer demand for meat, traders said. CME December live cattle futures settled 0.400 cent lower at 130.025 per pound, turning...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall for first time in five sessions

CANBERRA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday after four straight sessions of gains, though strong demand for U.S. supplies kept prices near a one-week high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $12.27 a bushel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in August

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed fell to 46.9% in August, compared with 49.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Wednesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Aug-2021 Jul-2021 Aug-2020 Total Shipments 1,922,731 1,945,965 1,855,745 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 47.2% 49.8% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.5% Wheat 1.9% 1.9% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 18% in September from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins limited demand. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.936 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil last month, down from 7.25...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-week high on strong vegoil demand, wheat rises

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near the previous session's one-week top, as rising edible oil demand underpinned the market. Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Tuesday, as tightening global supplies supported prices. "There is more...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil to partially halt beef production amid China export ban -report

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has told local meatpackers to halt beef production intended for export to China as the Asian country has not yet lifted an export ban imposed in early September, newspaper O Globo reported late on Tuesday. The suspension was put in place...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct. 19

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 115.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct. 19) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 115.4 77.3 18.6 7.6 12.3 27.1 2.9 3.6 Crop, as of same date 130.6 87.2 22.0 8.2 11.4 24.8 2.6 3.3 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 43.3 27.5 7.8 1.5 7.6 0.7 1.6 2.1 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.2 28.8 8.2 1.6 7.1 0.7 1.4 1.8 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 16.3 million hectares compared to 17.5 million hectares on Oct. 19, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA will seek improvements to salmonella controls

Pointing to the tens of thousands of salmonella illnesses linked to poultry products each year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday that the USDA would mobilize “a stronger and more comprehensive effort” to reduce the risk of the disease-causing bacteria in raw poultry meat. The process could include pilot projects that encourage “pre-harvest controls” on the farm, an area not directly under USDA jurisdiction.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, corn up 4-5 cents, soy up 9-10 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Recent flurry of activity on export market, tight global balance sheet, supportive to wheat futures. * Front-month MGEX spring wheat contract hit its highest since July 2012 during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-3/4 cents at $7.41-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/2 cents to $7.50-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was 5 cents higher at $9.79-1/4. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firming on expectations of strong ethanol production due to soaring prices for crude oil. * Benchmark CBOT December corn rose above its 20-day moving average during overnight trading. The contract hit resistance at its 50-day moving average. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.34-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher for fifth session in a row, with strong export demand in focus. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans hit resistance at Tuesday's high of $12.39-1/4 a bushel overnight. * November soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. weekly railcar loadings -- AAR

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows: DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK This week Year-to-date Carloads vs 2020 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2020 (pct) (pct) Total Carloads 229,730 1.2 9,479,190 231,200 7.6 Chemicals 32,721 10.1 1,326,987 32,366 5.7 Coal 57,772 -4.1 2,613,470 63,743 11.5 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 17,142 5.1 643,431 15,693 2.3 Forest Products (2) 9,886 6.0 412,188 10,053 8.4 Grain 25,133 -1.6 941,999 22,976 6.9 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 21,990 18.7 930,039 22,684 27.0 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 13,374 -14.5 530,613 12,942 3.5 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 32,210 3.7 1,241,721 30,286 0.8 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 9,901 -3.6 433,157 10,565 -3.7 Other (6) 9,601 -7.7 405,585 9,892 3.6 Total Intermodal Units (7) 267,253 -8.5 11,346,182 276,736 8.9 Total Traffic 496,983 -4.2 20,825,372 507,936 8.3 NOTES: (1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products (2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products (3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap (4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment (5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products (6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads (7) Includes: containers; trailers Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding. AAR posts its data on Web site www.aar.org Total Carloads.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Argentina says growers have sold 31.9 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13. It said the rhythm of sales was slower than last year's, when as of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat futures climb on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday and soybean and wheat futures also advanced, supported by brisk global demand, firm cash markets and slow-moving harvests in some production zones. Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseed futures, including soybeans and...
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Buying bacon or ham? Pork prices rising as labor shortage continues

(WGHP) — Pork prices have risen as the US pork processing industry continues to face labor shortage problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Processing plants have to put in more labor to produce deboned pork products than bone-in pork products, which means the prices for deboned are […]
AGRICULTURE

