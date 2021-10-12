UPDATE 1-U.S. sugar production seen up as beet yields jump - USDA

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Canberra:. "Australia is set for a second consecutive bumper grain crop following two years of drought. For wheat and barley, during the fall planting period and winter and early spring growing period, rainfall has overall been very good across the growing regions. With harvest now commenced in the most northern winter crop producing regions, crops are set up to achieve well above average yields. The large crops will allow for a second season of very robust exports, especially as global grain demand is expected to remain high.... For the second successive year, overall seasonal conditions have overall been very favorable across much of the grain growing regions of Australia. This along with an above average rainfall forecast has resulted in a FAS/Canberra estimate for Australian wheat production of 31.5 million metric tons (MMT) in MY 2021/22."

