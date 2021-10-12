UPDATE 1-U.S. sugar production seen up as beet yields jump - USDA

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows: DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK This week Year-to-date Carloads vs 2020 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2020 (pct) (pct) Total Carloads 229,730 1.2 9,479,190 231,200 7.6 Chemicals 32,721 10.1 1,326,987 32,366 5.7 Coal 57,772 -4.1 2,613,470 63,743 11.5 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 17,142 5.1 643,431 15,693 2.3 Forest Products (2) 9,886 6.0 412,188 10,053 8.4 Grain 25,133 -1.6 941,999 22,976 6.9 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 21,990 18.7 930,039 22,684 27.0 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 13,374 -14.5 530,613 12,942 3.5 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 32,210 3.7 1,241,721 30,286 0.8 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 9,901 -3.6 433,157 10,565 -3.7 Other (6) 9,601 -7.7 405,585 9,892 3.6 Total Intermodal Units (7) 267,253 -8.5 11,346,182 276,736 8.9 Total Traffic 496,983 -4.2 20,825,372 507,936 8.3 NOTES: (1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products (2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products (3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap (4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment (5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products (6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads (7) Includes: containers; trailers Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding. AAR posts its data on Web site www.aar.org Total Carloads.
