Ohio State football has six games left in the 2021 regular season. It'd be understandable if you had only circled/underlined/SWAK'd the three that prudence would deem most necessary to pay close attention to: a triumvirate of top ten opponents named Penn State, Michigan State, and Michigan. Maybe you've set aside other life commitments to keep those weekends free, with the acknowledgement from your friends and loved ones that you might just have to miss the boat on Ohio State taking on Indiana in favor of a bris that simply can't be rescheduled.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO