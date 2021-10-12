Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback With Deadwood Outfitters In Idaho
By Courtnie Erickson
Idaho Only
8 days ago
When the fall colors have reached their peak in Idaho, you don’t want to sit inside and miss the incredible sight. While you can always hop in the car or go on a hike to view the fall foliage, why not enjoy the bright colors on horseback? Deadwood Outfitters, a backcountry lodge and outfitters camp near Cascade, Idaho, offers guided horseback trail rides through the gorgeous fall foliage. You will explore some of Idaho’s most mesmerizing backcountry during one of the most beautiful times of the year. So, grab your friends, saddle up, and let’s go!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about the trail ride options available, visit Deadwood Outfitters’ website.
If you want to see even more fall foliage in Idaho, head on this beautiful road trip.
