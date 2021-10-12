Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback With Deadwood Outfitters In Idaho

When the fall colors have reached their peak in Idaho, you don’t want to sit inside and miss the incredible sight. While you can always hop in the car or go on a hike to view the fall foliage, why not enjoy the bright colors on horseback? Deadwood Outfitters, a backcountry lodge and outfitters camp near Cascade, Idaho, offers guided horseback trail rides through the gorgeous fall foliage. You will explore some of Idaho’s most mesmerizing backcountry during one of the most beautiful times of the year. So, grab your friends, saddle up, and let’s go!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Deadwood Outfitters is located in Central Idaho, near the beautiful Deadwood River. While this family-owned business offers all types of summer and winter activities, during the fall, their guided horseback rides will become your new favorite tradition.

Regardless of whether you have years in the saddle or this is your first time, there are rides for every skill level.

There are several guided horseback trips available, allowing you to customize your experience. You can choose an extended or overnight trip, or simply a ride that lasts just one or two hours.

Be prepared for pure beauty as you explore some of Idaho’s backcountry. Your ride may take you along the river, near small streams, through wooded areas, and even in beautiful meadows.

If you choose full-day rides through the fall foliage, you may explore some high peaks and enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

During the longer rides, snacks or lunch are provided. The guides will also plan your ride according to the skill level of the group.

No matter what fall foliage trail ride you experience, this is the perfect day trip in Idaho with beautiful autumn hues and the most majestic animals as your travel companions.

To learn more about the trail ride options available, visit Deadwood Outfitters’ website.

