CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longwood, FL

INSURANCE OFFICE OF AMERICA, JOHN RITENOUR AND HEATH RITENOUR OBJECT TO DISCOVERY REQUESTS AND FACE SECOND MOTION TO COMPEL DOCUMENTS IN IOA'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER EMPLOYEES

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

<p><strong>LONGWOOD, Florida June 3, 2021,</strong> Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour are facing a Second Motion to Compel Production of Documents in defamation case they filed against former employees and their legal counsel. The following are direct quotes from the arguments made in the filed Motion and are a matter of public record. As of the time of this press release, there has been no hearing or determination by the Court as to the issues presented in the Motion.</p>

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Judge denies Paxton’s motion to dismiss whistleblower lawsuit from former OAG employees

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Thursday the Texas Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of former employees of the Office of the Attorney General, who were fired after blowing the whistle on Attorney General Ken Paxton for alleged corruption. The panel of judges ruled that the Texas Whistleblower Act protects those employees’ action, reaffirming a […]
AUSTIN, TX
Observer-Dispatch

Judge awards former Picente staffer $394K in defamation lawsuit against David Gordon

A former staffer for Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. will receive $394,416 in damages following a defamation lawsuit in Oneida County Supreme Court. Caitlin McCann filed a defamation lawsuit against David Gordon in 2019 after Picente’s former Republican primary opponent was accused of spreading false accusations against her. Following a two-day bench trial in June, state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ruled in McCann’s favor.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville employees respond to the City’s motion to vacate the injunction

After informing the State of Florida last week that it was dropping its vaccine requirement for employees, the City filed a “motion for reconsideration” this week asking the court to reverse its injunction of the mandate. In its Motion, the City re-raised a number of arguments that it had already made at the hearing and asked the Court to vacate, or cancel, the injunction. Today, the employees filed their response, denying that there are any grounds to reconsider and vacate the injunction.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longwood, FL
Government
Local
Florida Business
City
Longwood, FL
Longwood, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Richmond.com

Virginia Attorney General's Office files housing discrimination lawsuits against 29 Richmond-area companies

Twenty-nine Richmond-area real estate companies and property managers are facing legal action accusing them of discriminating against renters protected under a recent change to state law. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office Monday filed 13 separate lawsuits against the companies, alleging they “categorically rejected” prospective tenants who called seeking rental...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Denver

Hearing Set To Begin In Defamation Lawsuit Filed By Former Dominion Voting Employee Against Trump Campaign

DENVER (CBS4)– An important two-day hearing begins Wednesday in Denver District Court in a case that has been drawing national attention. It is a defamation lawsuit filed by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems against the Trump for President Campaign, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, conservative news organizations and others. (credit: Dominion Voting Systems) With its U.S. base in Denver, Dominion Voting has been the target of claims that it was involved in election fraud, which it has denied and challenged in lawsuits. In particular, the vitriol has been directed at now-former Denver employee Eric Coomer quoted as saying, “Don’t worry...
DENVER, CO
NWI.com

Council president files petition in lawsuit against Gary mayor, documents say

GARY — A council president is moving to sue Gary Mayor Jerome Prince regarding personnel titles and salary changes that took place earlier this year. Gary Common Council President William Godwin filed a petition on Friday with Lake Superior Court to have the case be heard by all of the Lake County judges, also known as "En Banc Determination."
GARY, IN
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Motion To Compel#Ioa S#Court#Plaintiff#Defendant
Popculture

Rapper Receives 28-Month Sentence in Eyebrow-Raising Drug Case

British rapper Nines has been sentenced to 28 months in jail for a drug conviction that has many fans puzzled. The 31-year-old rapper's real name is Courtney Freckleton, and he and his accomplice, 35-year-old Jason Thompson, were caught smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. together. Prosecutors say they have been attempting even bigger smuggling operations with no success.
CELEBRITIES
KATC News

Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place

Texas is urging the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and telling the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case. The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AFP

Facebook to pay $14 mn in US worker discrimination suit

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a US government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs, authorities announced Tuesday. Under the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the United States, and up to $9.5 million to eligible people impacted by the company's alleged discrimination.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Fox Rothschild Removes Life Insurance Lawsuit Against Globe Life and Accident

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a life insurance lawsuit against Globe Life and Accident Insurance Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of David J. Hungeling on behalf of Angela Stephens. The case is 1:21-cv-04289, Stephens v. Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company.
LAW
wtaw.com

Texas Supreme Court Grants A Leon County Landowner’s Request To Review His Lawsuit Against Texas Central’s High Speed Rail Project

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday announced granting a review of a Leon County landowner’s lawsuit against Texas Central’s high speed electric passenger train project. Oral arguments have been set for January 11, 2022 in the ongoing lawsuit filed by James Miles, who according to the summary published by the Texas Supreme Court “challenged Texas Central’s eminent domain authority after the company attempted to survey Miles’ property along the proposed route of the railway.”
LEON COUNTY, TX
NewsOne

Here We Go Again: McMichaels’ Defense Attorneys Ask Judge To Let Jury Hear Ahmaud Arbery Was On Probation When He Died

The defense attorneys for the white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are still bound and determined to put the victim on trial for his own death, despite the fact that the judge keeps telling them it ain’t happening. They’ve asked that Arbeyy’s mental health records be admitted into evidence. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no. They’ve requested that a jury hears about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law. The judge said no. Now, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael are scraping the bottom of the “See, the Black guy’s a thug” barrel and are arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy