Considering how ubiquitous Amazon has become to online shopping, it’s rather refreshing when a brand comes along that isn’t affiliated with the mega marketplace. Or any other marketplace or retail middleman, for that matter. Direct to consumer (D2C) brands have been experiencing strong growth, especially during a period of extraordinary retail challenges. The path taken by successful digital disruptors can provide a roadmap for legacy brands looking to increase their ecommerce game. In the U.S., D2C ecommerce sales are expected to increase 128 percent from $76.6 billion in 2019 to $175 billion by 2023, according to eMarketer. During the same period,...

5 HOURS AGO