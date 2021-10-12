AI in computer vision Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Alphabet(Google LLC), Apple Inc, Baidu Inc, IBM Corporation

The global industrial lighting market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 17 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of close to 7% throughout the forecast period. Rising global warming has forced governments and international organizations to come up with numerous regulations off late, including regulating the use of industrial lights. This has led to increased use of advanced energy-efficient lighting such as LEDs. LED luminaires can lead to around 50% energy cost savings as compared to HID lamps, and 30-40% as compared to fluorescent lights, due to which, industries are switching over to LED lighting in a big way. Increase in LED lighting demand will defiantly provide a boost to the requirement of industrial lighting.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO