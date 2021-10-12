CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organic Almond Yogurt Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Kite Hill, AYO FOODS, LLC, Califia Farms, LLC, PuraDyme LLC

 8 days ago

Global Organic Almond Yogurt Market Size study, by Form (Spoonable, Drinkable), by Flavor (Vanilla, Strawberry, Mixed Berry and Others), by Application (Frozen Dessert, Food, Beverages, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience Stores and Others), by End Use (HORECA, Household) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organic Almond Yogurt market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organic Almond Yogurt market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.

atlantanews.net

Genomics Market worth $54.4 billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Genomics Market by Product & Service (System & Software, Consumables, Services), Technology (Sequencing, PCR), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostic, Agriculture), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Research Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Genomics Product And Service Market is projected to reach USD 54.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Opportunities for New Market Entrants in Blood Meal Market

According to the new market research report "Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for blood meal is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growing feed industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the blood meal market, as feed plays a major role in the global food industry. The increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Medical Gas Are About To Become A Huge Market | The Linde Group, Airgas, Inc., BeaconMedaes

Global Medical Gas Market Size study, by Product (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures), by Equipment (Medical Air Compressors, Cylinders, Outlets, Regulators and Others), by Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Medical Gas market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Gas market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Soy Oil Market Size, Price Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast To 2027

The global Soy Oil Market is expected to reach USD 48.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for soy oil amongst various end-use applications. Global Soy Oil Market report published by Reports and...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Food Antioxidants Market Size Worth USD 3.43 Billion by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR

The global food antioxidants market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.43 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, rising health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyle. Demand for functional foods has been increasing due to rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases as a result of weakened immunity. Increasing utilization of food antioxidants for production of functional foods is expected to drive growth of the food antioxidants market during the forecast period. Growing demand for home food preservation options is another factor contributing to rising utilization of food antioxidants in food and beverage industries.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Endoscopy Equipment Market Robust Growth In Revenues Continues | Olympus Corporation,Karl Storz SE & Co. Kg,Stryker Corporation

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Size study, by Product (Endoscope, Visualization System, Other Endoscope Equipment, Accessories), by Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Ent Endoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers/Clinics, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Endoscopy Equipment market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Endoscopy Equipment market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Influenza Vaccine Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | AstraZeneca plc, Biodiem,, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions

Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size study, by Vaccine Type (Quadrivalent, Trivalent), by Type (Seasonal, Pandemic), by Technology (Egg-based, Cell-based), by Age Group ( Pediatric, Adult), by Route Of Administration (Injection, Nasal Spray) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Influenza Vaccine market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Influenza Vaccine market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Key Prospects Are Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, ETC

The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market size is expected to reach USD 113.94 Billion in 2028 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Ultra High Temperature Milk Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Demand for Industrial Lighting Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The global industrial lighting market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 17 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of close to 7% throughout the forecast period. Rising global warming has forced governments and international organizations to come up with numerous regulations off late, including regulating the use of industrial lights. This has led to increased use of advanced energy-efficient lighting such as LEDs. LED luminaires can lead to around 50% energy cost savings as compared to HID lamps, and 30-40% as compared to fluorescent lights, due to which, industries are switching over to LED lighting in a big way. Increase in LED lighting demand will defiantly provide a boost to the requirement of industrial lighting.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Smart Food Market to Reach $940.98 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

A novel report on global Smart Food market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investments by food processing companies for development of enhanced food preservation techniques, packaging, and high nutritional value food products. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are among other factors driving demand for smart food options among a growing global consumer base. Diabetes patients are increasingly adopting smart food solutions as the low glycemic index of smart foods helps in managing blood sugar levels. These are among other factors expected to continue to support overall growth of the smart food market going ahead.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Elevator Modernization Market May Set Epic Growth Story with KONE, Schindler Group, Otis

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Elevator Modernization Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are KONE Elevator, Schindler Group, Otis Elevator company, Mitsubishi Electric, Kohler Elevator, ThyssenKrupp Elevator Technology, Hyundai Elevator Co., LTD, Johnson Lifts Private Ltd, Hitachi Ltd & Toshiba Elevator etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Metominostrobin Market Size 2021 Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report Forecast By 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Metominostrobin Market Forecast to 2027" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

New Study from Emergen Research a $22.78 Billion Global Market for Mushroom Cultivation by 2028

The global mushroom cultivationmarket size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivationmarket. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2026

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market Forecast to 2026" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the polyethylene terephthalate resin market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the polyethylene terephthalate resin market is expected to reach $37.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.4%. In this market, bottle is the largest segment by product type, whereas food and beverage is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Plastic Droppers Market Competitive Growth Strategies Based on Type, Applications, End-User, and Region 2028

The global Plastic Droppers report published by Reports and Data has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research to offer key insights into current and future growth prospects of the Plastic Droppers market. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Global Plastic Droppers Market research report is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Plastic Droppers market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report provides in-depth assessment of top companies in the market and their regional and global presence. The global Plastic Droppers market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Plastic Droppers market. It offers strategic recommendations to the clients, businesses, stakeholders, and investors accelerate decision-making process and capitalize on lucrative opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ethylene Oxide Market Segmentation, Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook - 2020-2026

Global research report called Ethylene Oxide Market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Ethylene Oxide market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Ethylene Oxide market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Fluid Warmer Devices Market to scale above monotony at a CAGR of more than (5.5%) between 2026

The Fluid Warmer Devices Market is slated to reach US$ 95 Million at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2026. The present scenario is that of consumers driving as well as the accelerating pace of alteration in the healthcare vertical. This drives the digitally-enabled, seamlessly connected, and on-demand clinician-patient interactions. As such, patient-centric delivery transcending geographical barriers would be the epicenter going forward.
BUSINESS

