Baylor Football Mid Season Report Card - Offense

6 Games behind us and the Bears are sitting at 5-1. Who would have thought we would be 5-1 at this point in the season...um, besides this guy? If you need a refresher of the preseason prediction article, here ya go: BNT’s Bold Preseason Prediction. Even though I had our 1 loss half way through the season to OSU, I still think that was a very winnable game and look forward to meeting them again in the Big 12 Championship. This time with a very different outcome. I’ll stick with the predictions for the rest of the season, although we might have an upset loss on the road and I’m thinking the OU game at home is a game we can win. Now on to the grades: