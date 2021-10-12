CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpopular Pittsburgh Steelers Opinions: Week 5 vs. the Broncos

Cover picture for the articleI rarely write post-game analyses after Steelers games anymore, but I’ve been getting into arguments in the comments sections lately, and often found myself the only person taking a certain position. So rather than just keep grumbling in my apartment, I thought I’d toss these out to the hyenas and see what sticks. Here are a handful of opinions you all can crucify me for (or maybe even agree with). Have at it:

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
Steelers First Injury Report of Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers' initial Week 5 injury report is a long one, as 10 players missed or were limited in practice on Wednesday. The list is highlighted by veterans Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger and Trai Turner. Heyward (neck) and Turner (illness) were limited while Roethlisberger (pec/hip) did not practice to begin the week.
Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Broncos, Week 5

Before we get into the starts and sits this week, it is only fitting that I formally congratulate Jeremy on beating my by over 25 points in the BTSC fantasy league this week. When your kicker is your highest-scoring player, you are in trouble. Jeremy also has Sam Darnold, who I had wanted badly in our draft and would have taken if Jeremy had passed on him. If you would like to see all of the overreactions from our draft, you can check out the video here. Needless to say, Darnold went off for thirty-two points this past week, which was about half of what my entire team scored.
Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers vs. Broncos, Week 5: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 5 far from where fans expected them as the regular season began. Most would have assumed they would be .500 or better, but their 1-3 record, losing three straight, has black and gold fans around the globe scratching their heads. Desperately needing a win, the...
Steelers vs. Broncos Week 5: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The 2021 regular season is chugging on. The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves coming off three-straight losses as many Steelers fans are looking for answers. But the show must go on and the Steelers are returning to Heinz Field for the third time this season. Will the Steelers defense be able...
Steelers Inactives vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made six player inactive in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wide receiver James Washington, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson and defensive tackle Carlos Davis will not play. Sutton and Washington are both dealing with groin injuries. Washington...
Broncos vs Steelers NFL live stream reddit for Week 5

In Week 5, the Denver Broncos head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday in a contest of AFC opponents. For most teams, the out scope of the NFL season is getting clearer every week. The Pittsburgh Steelers are molding out to be bottom feeders that are in desperate need of some changes while the Denver Broncos are resembling playoffs hopeful behind the play of Teddy Bridgewater and a top-five defense. The two teams will meet on Sunday afternoon with hopes to get back in the win column.
Steelers Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted two players from their practice squad prior to their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos. The Steelers signed wide receiver Cody White to the 53-man roster after being part of the active/inactive list the last two weeks. Pittsburgh is without James Washington (groin) in Week 5.
Steelers vs. Broncos, Week 5: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 27-19 win over the Broncos

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 5 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!
Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 5 vs the Denver Broncos

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Broncos lead, 20-12-1 Last: Steelers Win, 26-21 (Sept. 20, 2020) Home Tied, 7-7 Last: Steelers Win,...
Broncos' Von Miller calls out Browns' tackles: 'I'm going to kill him'

Von Miller isn’t messing around this week. The Denver Broncos pass rusher had a brash message for the Cleveland Browns, calling out the depleted offensive line and guaranteeing a “great game” for himself when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. “I will play well in this game,” Miller...
Steelers vs. Broncos: Still Curtain’s week 5 predictions

The Still Curtain announces their week five predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they defend Heinz Field against the Denver Broncos. According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, rightly is defined as something according to truth or fact, and rightly so, anyone affiliated with the Pittsburgh Steelers in any capacity is justified in being upset in the outcome of their last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Steelers Vs. Broncos Week 5 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

What a great and needed home win for the Pittsburgh Steelers to end a three-game losing streak! In this article I would like to provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film. Let’s start with the offense:. PFF graded wide receiver Chase Claypool the highest Steelers...
Sack Breakdowns: Steelers Vs Broncos

Breaking down the lone sack allowed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. 1. 4:10 1st. 11 personnel. 6 block vs five rush. Lone sack of the day but it was a costly one, ending a decent-looking drive and leading to the Broncos coming away with the football. Rush and coverage go together and to be fair to Ben Roethlisberger and the offensive line, there’s nothing open downfield here.
