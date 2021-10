It has been a tough year. We have all struggled and our collective mental health has taken a real hit. But according to a recent Statistics Canada report, South Asians have taken an even bigger hit, reporting lower levels of mental health than any other Canadians during the pandemic. In this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient, we take a look at some of the reasons why, including the pressure of needing to be a model minority. That’s the idea that Asian immigrants keep their heads down. They don’t rock the boat. They are successful and they prosper. Well, those...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO