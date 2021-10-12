Local Author to Give Lecture on Victory Monument

YORKTOWN — The York County Historical Committee and the York County Historical Museum will host author Maria Hepner for a lecture on the Yorktown Victory Monument. On Sunday, Oct. 17, Ms. Hepner will discuss the Yorktown Victory Monument as well as the 100 year period between the monument’s authorization by the Continental Congress and when it was dedicated. She will go into detail about the trials and tribulations of erecting the monument meant to dedicate the day in which, on Oct. 19, 1781, Gen. Cornwallis’ army surrendered to Gen. George Washington, effectively ending the American Revolutionary War.