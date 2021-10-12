CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corby theatre group hopes virtual reality festival attracts new audience

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganisers of a virtual reality festival hope it will be an "exciting" way of bringing theatre to a new audience. The festival, organised by charity theatre group The Core, is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Corby. People will be able to experience travelling under the ocean and walking...

