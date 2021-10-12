CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold futures settle at highest in nearly a week

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold futures climbed on Tuesday to mark their highest settlement in almost a week after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum and slightly lowered its economic growth outlook for this year. "Any data indicating economic slowdowns, including the IMF's latest update, are generally good for gold in that they imply further easy-money policies from central banks," said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter. "That said, most of the IMF's downgrade was due to low-income developing countries, which aren't generally big demand sources for gold," he said. "In short, while the news is helping gold today somewhat, it shouldn't imply much of an effect on demand going forward." December gold climbed by $3.60, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,759.30 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their highest finish since Oct. 6, FactSet data show.

www.marketwatch.com

MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after an unexpected weekly fall in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 400,000 barrels in U.S. crude inventories, defying some expectations for a weekly climb. The crude market is coming out of an "overbought situation" and may see prices consolidate, before grinding higher, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. He also said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Biden administration try and pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to produce more oil or see renewed talk of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, amid efforts to "try and halt the recent upward movement in crude prices." On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 91 cents, or 1.1%, to end at $83.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. December WTI crude , now the front-month contract, added 98 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $83.42.
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes misses profit and revenue forecasts as Hurricane Ida, inflation and supply constraints weighed

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. sank 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oilfield products and services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, as results were hurt by Hurricane Ida, cost inflation in chemicals and supply-chain constraints. The company swung to net income of $8 million, or a penny a share, from a loss of $170 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 16 cents from 10 cents, but missed the FactSet consensus of 21 cents. Revenue edged up 0.9% to $5.09 billion but...
MarketWatch

Gold futures post back-to-back session gains

Gold futures rose on Wednesday, settling higher for a second straight session. "Inflation concerns are supporting gold prices," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. The yellow metal is still trading in the $1,750 to $1,800 range, but it will break free from that range, as physical demand is very high in Asia, he said. In the short term, however, gold has to show signs of trading over $1,800 for prices to rally, said Karnani. December gold climbed by $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,784.90 an ounce. After the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, prices traded at $1,786.40 in electronic trading.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
CNBC

Gold rises 1% as weaker dollar lifts appeal

Gold prices rose as much as 1.2% on Tuesday, after two straight sessions of declines, as the dollar weakened and bolstered the appeal of the precious metal as a cushion against inflation. Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,772.61 per ounce by 10:24 a.m. EDT (1624 GMT), after climbing to...
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Stabilize to Kick Off Week

Gold markets fluctuated on Monday, stabilizing after the massive selloff that we had seen during the Friday session. The Friday session had been rather negative, so it is a bit surprising that we have stopped as quickly as we have. That being said, I think the market is likely to see a line of support extending down to the $1750 level, an area that had been important previously. With this being the case, I think it is probably only a matter of time before we get a bit of a bounce. In fact, if we do break above the candlestick for the session on Monday, it is very likely that we will go looking towards the 50-day EMA, perhaps even the 200-day EMA after that. It is also worth noting that there is a major downtrend line that is falling from here, so I think it is only a matter of time before we would see selling pressure going forward.
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
