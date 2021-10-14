CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents, stop worrying about the hours kids spend texting and gaming

By Katie Paulich
 4 days ago
Greater amounts of recreational screen time are associated with stronger peer relationships for both boys and girls.

