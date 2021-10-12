CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego commits to remove ‘gender bias’ and ‘harmful stereotypes’ from its products and marketing

By Katherine Wiles
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
The company commissioned a survey that found girls are still hindered by gender norms when it comes to play.

IN THIS ARTICLE
