Global growth outlook is darkening just as the next major U.S. inflation report is about to land

By Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Record gas prices and shipping rates, along with supply constraints, could push Wednesday's CPI for September above consensus expectations and to the highest in more than a decade, says Ben Emons of Medley Global Advisors.

AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
MarketWatch

10-year Treasury yield holds at 5-month high

U.S. Treasury yields are steady Wednesday, after the 10-year saw levels not seen since mid May on Tuesday, when Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said the central bank might be compelled to adopt a “more aggressive policy response” if inflation continues to overheat in the wake of the pandemic.
