After a tough 0–3 start to the 2021 season, Tufts football came into its bout with Bates College believing that it could secure its first win of the season. Both NESCAC schools held an 0–3 record prior to Saturday’s matchup. The Jumbos had some close games against better teams, and they hoped to turn their season around, but the Bobcats posed questions that the Jumbos failed to answer, and the Bobcats left the new Ellis Oval Field with a 33–10 win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO