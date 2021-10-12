CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Atezolizumab/Cabozantinib Displays Promise in High-Risk mCRPC

By Caroline Seymour
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combination of atezolizumab and cabozantinib elicited encouraging responses, marked by an unprecedented disease control rate, in previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, but most strikingly in patients with high-risk features. The combination of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and cabozantinib (Cabometyx) elicited encouraging responses, marked by an...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Clinical Benefit of Cabozantinib Not Impacted by Age in Patients With RAI-Refractory DTC

A subgroup analysis of the phase 3 COSMIC-311 study revealed no key differences in the survival and responses observed with cabozantinib based on the age of patients with RAI-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) as treatment of patients with previously treated radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) maintained clinical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Promising Safety and Activity Observed with Durvalumab/Vicineum in High-Grade NMIBC

Patients with Bacillus-Calmette Guérin–unresponsive non–muscle invasive bladder cancer experienced promising responses to treatment with of durvalumab and Vicineum, which was also well tolerated. Treatment with durvalumab (Imfinzi) and Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox, VB4-845) yielded complete responses (CRs) and a tolerable safety in patients with Bacillus-Calmette Guérin (BCG)–unresponsive non–muscle invasive bladder cancer...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Continues to Showcase Deep, Durable Responses in Advanced RCC

Nivolumab plus cabozantinib continued to significantly improve overall response rate vs sunitinib in patients with previously untreated, advanced renal cell carcinoma, with meaningful response outcomes observed irrespective of dose modifications with cabozantinib and fewer responders in the doublet arm requiring subsequent treatment. Nivolumab (Opdivo) plus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) continued to significantly...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsman Cancer Institute#Cancer Research#Cabometyx#Dcr#Md
onclive.com

Shorter Obinutuzumab Infusion Approved in Europe for Advanced Follicular Lymphoma

The European Medicines Agency has approved a shorter, 90-minute infusion time for obinutuzumab to be given in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated or untreated advanced follicular lymphoma. The European Medicines Agency has approved a shorter, 90-minute infusion time for obinutuzumab (Gazyvaro) to be given in combination with...
CANCER
onclive.com

Enrollment Begins for Part 2 of LEAP-006 Trial Examining Novel Pembrolizumab Combo in Metastatic NSCLC

Because the combination of pembrolizumab, lenvatinib, and platinum-based chemotherapy showed early evidence of antitumor activity with a manageable safety profile in previously untreated patients with metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer examined in part 1 of the phase 3 LEAP-006 trial, the second part of the research has officially begun enrollment.
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib Approaches EU Approval for Select RCC and Endometrial Carcinoma

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion regarding approval of the combination of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib for 2 indications: select patients with renal cell carcinoma and select patients with endometrial carcinoma. The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Dr. Danilov on the Rationale to Combine Entospletinib With Obinutuzumab in CLL

Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, discusses the rationale to combine entospletinib with obinutuzumab in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, discusses the rationale to combine entospletinib (GS-9937) with obinutuzumab (Gazyva) in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
onclive.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Atezolizumab for Select Stage II to IIIA NSCLC

The FDA has approved atezolizumab for use as an adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with stage II to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors have PD-L1 expression on ≥ 1% of tumor cells, as determined by an FDA-approved test. The FDA has approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use...
CANCER
onclive.com

Tremelimumab Plus Durvalumab Improves Survival in Frontline Unresectable HCC

A single, high priming dose of tremelimumab plus durvalumab resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival vs sorafenib when used in the frontline treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma who had not previously received systemic therapy and were not eligible for localized treatment. A...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Castaneda Puglianini on Next Steps With CAR T-Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Omar Castaneda Puglianini, MD, hematologist and medical oncologist, Moffitt Cancer Center, discusses next steps with CAR T-cell therapy in penta-refractory multiple myeloma. Omar Castaneda Puglianini, MD, hematologist and medical oncologist, Moffitt Cancer Center, discusses next steps with CAR T-cell therapy in penta-refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Erba on the Evolution of Treatment in MCL

Harry Paul Erba, MD, PhD, discusses the evolution of treatment in mantle cell lymphoma. Harry Paul Erba, MD, PhD, instructor, clinical investigator, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Cellular Therapy, Department of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, member, Duke Cancer Institute, director, Leukemia Program and Phase I Development in Hematologic Malignancies, Duke Health, discusses the evolution of treatment in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
CANCER
onclive.com

ADCs, Checkpoint Inhibitors Generate Discussion at ESMO 2021 in Lung Cancer

Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses impactful data from the 2021 ESMO Congress in lung cancer. Preliminary data with datopotomab deruxtecan, confirmatory data with brigatinib (Alunbrig), and real-world data with durvalumab (Imfinzi) were just some of the highlights of the 2021 ESMO Congress in lung cancer, explained Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, who added that one of the most notable datasets came from the DESTINY-Lung01 trial (NCT03505710).
CANCER
onclive.com

Radioembolization With Chemotherapy for Colorectal Liver Metastases: A Randomized, Open-Label, International, Multicenter, Phase III Trial

Expert Riad Salem, MD, MBA, highlights key data from the phase 3 EPOCH study, which evaluated TheraSphere in patients with mCRC and liver metastases who failed first line chemotherapy. Riad Salem, MD, discusses data from the following presentation:. Radioembolization With Chemotherapy for Colorectal Liver Metastases: A Randomized, Open-Label, International, Multicenter,...
CANCER
onclive.com

Optimizing the Management of ILD: Steroids, Therapy Cessation, and Dose Modification

Mark D. Pegram, MD, Charles Powell, MD, Joyce A. O'Shaughnessy, MD. A broad review of strategies to manage interstitial lung disease, including steroid use, therapy cessation/rechallenging, and dose reduction. Transcript:. Joyce A. O’Shaughnessy, MD: A key question is how and when to use the steroids? I don’t think we’re necessarily...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Dr. Marshall on Key Data from the DESTINY-Gastric02 Trial in HER2+ Gastric Cancer

John L. Marshall, MD, discusses key findings from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 trial examining fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer. John L. Marshall, MD, chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, professor, Medicine and Oncology, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, Director, Otto J. Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancer, discusses key findings from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 trial (NCT04014075) examining fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) in patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Investigators Aim to Fill Unmet Need of Intermediate- to High-Risk MDS With ENHANCE Trial

The initiation of the phase 3 ENHANCE trial looks to build on the generally early response to azacitidine with the addition of magrolimab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody, for patients with intermediate-, high-, and very high–risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Standard-of-care options for patients with intermediate-, high-, and very high–risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Dr. Johnson on Datopotamab Deruxtecan in NSCLC With Actionable Genomic Alterations

Melissa L. Johnson, MD, discusses the emergence of datopotamab deruxtecan in non–small cell lung cancer with actionable genomic alterations. Melissa L. Johnson, MD, program director, Lung Cancer Research, lead, Solid Tumor Immune Effector Cellular Therapy Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, discusses the emergence of datopotamab deruxtecan in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with actionable genomic alterations.
CANCER
onclive.com

Novel Sintilimab Combo Significantly Improves PFS in EGFR-Mutated Nonsquamous NSCLC

The combination of sintilimab, a bevacizumab biosimilar injection, and chemotherapy resulted in a significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with EGFR-mutated, nonsquamous, non–small cell lung cancer that as progressed following treatment with an EGFR TKI, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 ORIENT-31 trial. The combination of...
CANCER
onclive.com

Strategies for Managing Atrial Fibrillation in Patients on BTKi

Farrukh Awan, MD: Atrial fibrillation [AFib] is the most common issue with these patients [with chronic lymphocytic leukemia]. Another thing I learned the hard way is that when patients without a history of AFib got on a BTK inhibitor, with a rapid ventricular rate, they got admitted to the hospital through the ER [emergency department] in the middle of the night. The first instinct was to zap it—shock it, cardioversion them, stop the BTK inhibitor, put them on anticoagulation, shock it, get it back, put them back on a BTK inhibitor later. Every time I’ve done that, the minute they go back on the BTK inhibitor, AFib comes right back. It was almost to a point that I was fighting the cardiologist. I do not want to cardioversion this person. That’s been my practice. I might be wrong or correct in this, but I’ve found that rhythm-controlled strategies don’t seem to be very effective, No. 1. Amiodarone or other such agents have too many adverse events and interactions with that drug, so you have to constantly worry about the dosages and the toxicity because of the interactions. I’m not a fan of that. I tend to focus solely on rate control. That’s question No. 1. I’d love to hear what you have to say about rate vs rhythm control.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy