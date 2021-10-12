Atezolizumab/Cabozantinib Displays Promise in High-Risk mCRPC

Farrukh Awan, MD: Atrial fibrillation [AFib] is the most common issue with these patients [with chronic lymphocytic leukemia]. Another thing I learned the hard way is that when patients without a history of AFib got on a BTK inhibitor, with a rapid ventricular rate, they got admitted to the hospital through the ER [emergency department] in the middle of the night. The first instinct was to zap it—shock it, cardioversion them, stop the BTK inhibitor, put them on anticoagulation, shock it, get it back, put them back on a BTK inhibitor later. Every time I’ve done that, the minute they go back on the BTK inhibitor, AFib comes right back. It was almost to a point that I was fighting the cardiologist. I do not want to cardioversion this person. That’s been my practice. I might be wrong or correct in this, but I’ve found that rhythm-controlled strategies don’t seem to be very effective, No. 1. Amiodarone or other such agents have too many adverse events and interactions with that drug, so you have to constantly worry about the dosages and the toxicity because of the interactions. I’m not a fan of that. I tend to focus solely on rate control. That’s question No. 1. I’d love to hear what you have to say about rate vs rhythm control.

