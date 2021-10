Lego has pledged to make its toys free from gender bias after global research it commissioned found children remain held back by embedded gender stereotypes. The new study surveyed nearly 7,000 parents and children aged 6-14 in the UK, US, China, Japan, Poland, Czech Republic and Russia. Researchers found that while girls were growing in confidence and eager to explore a wide range of activities, the same was not true of boys. It found that 71 per cent of boys feared they would be made fun of if they played with what they described as “girls’ toys”, a concern shared...

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO