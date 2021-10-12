Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch now just $20 ($20 off)

Jade Raymond is best known for helping birth both the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs franchises as a producer, and has also worked on series like Far Cry, Metal Gear Solid, The Sims, and Star Wars Battlefront over the years. She's an industry veteran and one of the most prominent producers in the business, and currently she's working on a brand new game for PlayStation with Haven Entertainment Studios, a Canada-based studio she founded earlier this year. What this game will be, remains to be seen. All we know is it will be a PS5 exclusive, or at least a PS5 console exclusive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO