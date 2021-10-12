Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch now just $20 ($20 off)
Assassin’s Creed might be Ubisoft’s most recognizable series of games, spanning 14 years and 12 main games. However, the Nintendo Switch is missing out on most of those, likely due to the Switch’s difficulty handling most modern open-world games. One of the few releases on the Switch is The Rebel Collection from 2019, which includes ports of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Now you can get the collection for just $19.99 at multiple retail stores, a discount of $20 from the usual price.www.xda-developers.com
