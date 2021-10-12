CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch now just $20 ($20 off)

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssassin’s Creed might be Ubisoft’s most recognizable series of games, spanning 14 years and 12 main games. However, the Nintendo Switch is missing out on most of those, likely due to the Switch’s difficulty handling most modern open-world games. One of the few releases on the Switch is The Rebel Collection from 2019, which includes ports of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Now you can get the collection for just $19.99 at multiple retail stores, a discount of $20 from the usual price.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 4.20 Patch Notes (1.3.2)

Update 4.2o has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is Title Update 1.3.2 for Valhalla. This patch weighs in at roughly 20 GB on Xbox and PC, while PlayStation players will only have to download a smaller 10 GB file. The Discover Tour: Viking Age is added in this update, but it cannot be accessed until its official release on October 19. Other than that, this patch also includes several fixes for The Siege of Paris DLC and more. Here’s everything new with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 4.20.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Transfer - How To Transfer All Saves, Games, Profiles, And User Data To Another Switch (OLED, Lite, Regular)

System transfers have been a thing for a goodly amount of time now for Nintendo consoles. Gone are the days when all your lovely gubbins was held on a game cartridge or (gasp) memory card. Now when you get a new version of a console — be a regular Switch, a handy Switch Lite or a Switch OLED model — you've got to ferry all that data over from your old system to your new one.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Stadia adds Assassin's Creed Rogue and The Falconeer to its store

Assassin's Creed Rogue and The Falconeer are now available on the Stadia Store. Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 and players can get a free Stadia Premiere Edition from buying the game. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands both giving away free add-ons for...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Assassin#Motion Control#Wii U#The Nintendo Switch#Templar
IGN

Top 10 Assassin's Creed Games

The Assassin's Creed franchise has spanned the globe since it debuted in 2007, and entries have taken players from Renaissance Italy to Ancient Greece to the American Revolution. Along the way, the series has changed dramatically, from sequels that made good on the promise of past entries to entirely new takes on character progression. IGN's biggest Assassin's Creed fans came together to agree, argue, and eventually cull together our favorites.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: what's different?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the fourth major release in the Switch generation of consoles. First, there was the original Switch in 2017 and the Switch Lite with its non-removable controllers in 2019. Then Nintendo released the refreshed original Nintendo Switch with improved battery life, again in 2019. The Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: A Juggler’s Tale (Nintendo Switch)

I can’t resist a good cinematic platformer, and A Juggler’s Tale is one such game. What keeps it from greatness are its ease and cost relative to the amount of gameplay. But if you’re an enthusiast for games like this, you’ll want to wishlist this one without fail. You play...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
heypoorplayer.com

Gang Beasts: Out Now For The Nintendo Switch

Gang Beasts’ Physics-Based Brawling Finally Lands On The Switch. Ever wanted to go to work and challenge your boss to a fight atop a blimp, taking out years of frustration at their tyrannical ways? Well, you’re in luck because at long last the developers at Boanloaf and the publishers over at Skybound Games have brought physics-based brawler, Gang Beasts, to the Nintendo Switch. This means yes, you can now play Gang Beasts on the go via Nintendo’s hybrid machine and show your boss who really is boss should you so choose!
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo Switch)

I’m conflicted by WarioWare: Get It Together! This is somewhat by design, as the game is all about conflicts. Urgent, ridiculous, three-second conflicts. And whereas its traditional microgame formula is largely intact, a couple of development decisions can lessen their impact if you’re unwilling to adapt. Through a nonsensical story...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Producer Teases New PS5 Exclusive

Jade Raymond is best known for helping birth both the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs franchises as a producer, and has also worked on series like Far Cry, Metal Gear Solid, The Sims, and Star Wars Battlefront over the years. She's an industry veteran and one of the most prominent producers in the business, and currently she's working on a brand new game for PlayStation with Haven Entertainment Studios, a Canada-based studio she founded earlier this year. What this game will be, remains to be seen. All we know is it will be a PS5 exclusive, or at least a PS5 console exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is now available online

Update October 8th, 3:16PM ET: Best Buy has sold out of both the white and neon Nintendo Switch OLED models. Amazon has also run out of stock, though, both models did become available again for just a moment. We’ll update this post when we see more stock become available. Update...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch) Review

One of the all-time Nintendo Classics is back and just in time for the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED. Samus Aran is geared back up and continues her adventure in the beautiful side-scrolling soon to be classic, Metroid Dread. , Samus receives a strange transmission from a distant planet...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Tetris Effect: Connected is Out Now on Nintendo Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected is now available on Switch. We’ve been wax lyrical about Tetris Effect before, as have most of the internet. This isn’t your typical Tetris game; it’s a tour de force of sight and sound, setting the popular block puzzle game against a backdrop of beautiful music and gorgeous displays of light and colour. And now, you can have that experience on the go thanks to its Switch release.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Where’s Samantha? (Nintendo Switch)

Where’s Samantha? is a physics-based puzzle platformer for the Nintendo Switch. It follows the adventures of George, a scrap of fabric who travels through a cloth world to find his beloved, Samantha. It’s not quite Yoshi’s Crafted World, though it sports a similar aesthetic and provides a fun time overall.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy