Fair Districts Ohio Submits Contest Winning Maps to Redistricting Commission

The 1st Place map created by John Hagner of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Today, Fair District Ohio announced that they have officially submitted winners from their Fair Districts Mapping Competition to the Ohio Redistricting Commission for consideration. Each of these maps were evaluated by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and garnered Bs — the highest grade awarded to any Ohio map so far. The Princeton project grades maps using the following criteria: geography, as measured by compactness and county splits; competitiveness; partisan fairness; and minority composition.