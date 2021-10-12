CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida Elks Lodge Announces Annual Charity Ball

By Terry West
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalida Elks Lodge 808 is hosting their annual Charity Ball on Saturday, November 6th. The cash bar opens at 5:30 pm, and a dinner of por schnitzel or chicken piccata will be served at 6:30 pm. Stay on and dance the night away until midnight to the sounds of Mo Champipple & The Mesa Horns.

heartoftherockiesradio.com

