$36 million in federal grant funding to help 27 Oklahoma counties affected by May-June '19 storms
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce recently received $36 million in federal grant funding to assist the 27 affected counties in recovering from the May-June storms of 2019. Wind, tornado and record flooding damage was sustained that time. Area counties affected include Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner, Washington, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Le Flore, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah.tulsaworld.com
