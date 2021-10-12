CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook hires NEC to build a subsea fiber-optic cable between Europe and the US

By Cohen Coberly
 8 days ago
Why it matters: Facebook has long been looking for ways to increase the availability and quality of internet access around the world. Years ago, the social media giant even developed a massive, solar-powered plane that could beam high-speed internet to underserved areas. That project was killed off in 2018, but Facebook is pursuing a new idea now: a giant, undersea fiber-optic cable that will stretch between Europe and the US.

