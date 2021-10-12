Spirit Was Wanders in Dreams on New Single “Stranger to the One”
Prior to releasing the first single from his debut LP as Spirit Was, there wasn’t much indication of what a Nick Corbo solo project would look like beyond the ambient drone record he released a while back and a loose single which clings significantly closer to the LVL UP discography he contributed to as one of the band’s core members. In a way, I guess, “I Saw the Wheel” split the difference between these two disparate corners of Corbo’s musical interests, recalling a slightly more rustic take on his previous band’s sound before making a jarring transition into a reverent take on one of drone’s sister genres, black metal. You can certainly hear the distinct sounds of both locations the album came together in between the Nashvillian twang and the doom of Wolves in the Throne Room’s native Olympia, Washington.floodmagazine.com
