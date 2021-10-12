CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spirit Was Wanders in Dreams on New Single “Stranger to the One”

By Mike LeSuer
floodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to releasing the first single from his debut LP as Spirit Was, there wasn’t much indication of what a Nick Corbo solo project would look like beyond the ambient drone record he released a while back and a loose single which clings significantly closer to the LVL UP discography he contributed to as one of the band’s core members. In a way, I guess, “I Saw the Wheel” split the difference between these two disparate corners of Corbo’s musical interests, recalling a slightly more rustic take on his previous band’s sound before making a jarring transition into a reverent take on one of drone’s sister genres, black metal. You can certainly hear the distinct sounds of both locations the album came together in between the Nashvillian twang and the doom of Wolves in the Throne Room’s native Olympia, Washington.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
earmilk.com

Weird Milk shares their spirited new single, “Make It Alone (Lonely Boy)”

Remember your teenage years, that awkward phase where you were still coming into your own? Well you can relive those memories with Weird Milk’s new offering, “Make It Alone (Lonely Boy).” The alt-rock jam narrates learning to feel secure in your identity as they recall what it was like to be a teen. Earnestly singing, “I didn’t realize /I was a lonely boy,” listeners are instantly brought back to the isolation sometimes felt in your younger years. With warm vocals and danceable funk-fueled arrangements, it is easy to get hooked on this infectious tune.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Concrete Dreams' Called Out

New Jersey metal fusion band Concrete Dreams recently released their new single "Called Out" (feat. Chris Tito of zoume) and to celebrate we asked vocalist Jeremiah Mayhem to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. This song came from my childhood. I grew up poor in project housing...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Spirit Was – “Stranger To The One”

Later this month, Nick Corbo — formerly of LVL UP — will release his debut full-length as Spirit Was, Heaven’s Just A Cloud. So far, Corbo’s released “I Saw The Wheel” and “Come Back Up To The House.” Now comes “Stranger To The One,” a gloomy, droning track that finds Corbo pondering, “How long will I feel like a stranger to the one who loves me?”
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Dream Note reveal track list for single album 'Dreams Alive'

Dream Note have revealed the track list for their single album 'Dreams Alive'. The track list features the title song "Ghost", "Night", and "More Than Today". 'Dreams Alive' is Dream Note's fourth single album, and it's set to drop on October 26 KST. This is Dream Note's first comeback since...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Geoffroy Shares New Video For “Strangers on a Train”

Canadian singer/songwriter Geoffroy is sharing his third full-length album early next year. Penned during isolation in 2020, his latest album sees Geoffroy going more contemplative than ever, taking inspiration from singer/songwriter touchstones like Nick Drake, Paul Simon, and Jeff Buckley. Accompanying the inward turn, Geoffroy also returns to the warm organic instrumentation and expressive live studio construction that animated his early days as an artist.
MUSIC
soundsandcolours.com

Mia Carucci Plays With Reality on Hypnotic Single ‘Dreams’

Emerging Los Angeles based self-taught producer, singer-songwriter, and DJ Mia Carucci is making waves in the electronic experimental scene with her latest bilingual release, “Dreams”, from her upcoming EP As Above So Below, due on October 20 via Last Gang. “Dreams” was released with a haunting animated music video that...
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

The Coyote shares eerie, enigmatic new single 'Stranger Danger'

As the week comes to a close, emerging artist The Coyote is delivering new music in the form of his new single "Stranger Danger." The eerie, enigmatic track is out on Friday, but it's premiering today on Variance, along with an accompanying video directed by James Parker. The song comes with news of The Coyote's new Bad Killer EP, which will be released on Dec. 3.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Kalisway Hits Us with Her Favorite Funk Tracks

There’s a certain confidence on “Hit ’Em with the Funk,” the new single from up-and-coming Toronto funk/R&B songwriter Kalisway, that few artists are able to achieve. The song arrives in the aftermath of a pair of 2020 EPs which set the scene for the single without quite achieving the zenith of groove nailed on the track she debuted this morning.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To The One#Guitar Solo#Lvl#Nashvillian#Americana
undertheradarmag.com

Anjimile Signs to 4AD, Shares New Single “Stranger”

Anjimile has just signed to 4AD, and has shared his debut release for the label, the single “Stranger.” Listen below. Anjimile elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity. I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and it’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. ‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes—especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice—it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Drawn To The Sky Delivers New Single “Dopamine Death Dream”

Spending a majority of his life growing up in southern Minnesota, Drawn To The Sky is a flourishing artist who brings a distinct style and flair to the music industry that it’s been missing for a while now. His melodic flow and ability to share his emotions through his music is second to none and is helping him quickly gain traction as he navigates his career. There are big things on the horizon for Drawn To The Sky, and he is putting all of his efforts into his music to ensure that it happens. He recently released a new single titled “Dopamine Death Dream,” and it is the perfect song to keep his momentum rolling.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Webbed Wing Seek Out Happiness in the Desert in Their “Dream Come True” Video

It seems to be the question on most artists’ minds during what increasingly feels like the final era before we reach the “Death and legacy” subheading of earth’s Wiki page—how do you make a song that channels how you really feel without it turning off an audience looking for an escape from those same feelings? The sophomore album from grungy Philly rockers Webbed Wing was introduced with a hard-rocking single that clung to the small joys of life—meaningful personal relationships, the separation of art from commerce, laughing in the face of depression—and now the second single invites the listener on a mental desert holiday from—*glances at Twitter trending topics*—the harsh realities of life in the desert.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Cedric Noel and Common Holly Braid Their Voices Together on “Dove”

Montreal musician Cedric Noel is releasing his album Hang Time on November 12, which follows the two LPs Noel dropped last year called Patterning and Nothing Forever, Everything. “In a sense I wrote this record for a teenage version of myself and hope that it reaches those who find themselves in similar situations that I was when writing the album,” Noel said of the new record.“I hope that this album can contribute to the reimagination of what is understood as ‘Black music’ and help remove the boundaries that term currently encompasses.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
floodmagazine.com

Boy Harsher Showcase Their Horror Soundtracking Talents with “Tower”

Aside from a Perfume Genius remix released earlier this year, not much has been heard of from synth duo Boy Harsher lately. But today they’ve announced their first big project since 2019’s Careful: On January 21 they’ll release the original soundtrack for The Runner, a short horror film that the Northampton-based musicians wrote and directed. They’ve shared the first single “Tower,” along with the film’s trailer.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Westlife announce new album Wild Dreams and release new single Starlight

Westlife have announced the release of their twelfth album, Wild Dreams, their first in two years. Recorded and curated by the band during an 18 month period, it's also their first release on new label - Warner subsidiary EastWest - since parting ways with EMI Records following their 2019 Number 1 comeback album, Spectrum.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Deaf Club Embrace Dadaism in Video for New Single “Don’t Forget to Live”

I remember thinking it was an extremely punk-rock move for Uniform to release their snarlingly political hardcore record Wake in Fright on election day 2017, but from the perspective of 2021 that feels a little less impressive to me only because we’ve lived through so many comparably stupid days since then that we can’t even keep track of them. As far as I know, the January 6 insurrection was the only such date to get its own CNN documentary so far, and that happened to be the day Deaf Club—a new project featuring The Locust’s Justin Pearson, Brian Amalfitano of ACxDC, and a handful of other West Coast hardcore punk busybodies—brought the songs that make up their debut LP into the recording studio.
ROCK MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Jack White Talks About Friction and Christmas on New Single “Taking Me Back”

It’s almost been four years since we’ve gotten new music from Jack White, although that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been extremely busy. He’s opened up a vinyl pressing plant, a bowling ally, and created a massive digital archive for himself. But today, we get new music from White with the single “Taking Me Back,” which is the soundtrack for the trailer of the forthcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard. The collab is pretty unexpected and kind of hilarious?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Adele Smashes Spotify One-Day Streaming Record with New Single

It was 2008 when Adele’s seminal debut record, 19, rose to the top of the charts… 13 years later, the world still can’t get enough of the powerhouse singer-songwriter. On October 14, she unveiled her first new single in over five years, “Easy On Me”—within 24 hours, it had racked up over 24 million streams on Spotify alone.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy