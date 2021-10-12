Watch JW Francis Play “John, Take Me with You” from the Appalachian Trail for “Neighborhoods”
Last we checked in with New York–based songwriter JW Francis, he was announcing his new album WANDERKID with the upbeat track “John, Take Me with You” while 25 days deep into hiking the Appalachian Trail. Since then, that album has dropped and his trek has ended—but before returning to the city he filmed a “Neighborhoods” for us where he performed the track on acoustic guitar with Killington, Vermont providing a scenic backdrop.floodmagazine.com
