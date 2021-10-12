CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Watch JW Francis Play "John, Take Me with You" from the Appalachian Trail for "Neighborhoods"

By FLOOD Staff
 8 days ago

Last we checked in with New York–based songwriter JW Francis, he was announcing his new album WANDERKID with the upbeat track "John, Take Me with You" while 25 days deep into hiking the Appalachian Trail. Since then, that album has dropped and his trek has ended—but before returning to the city he filmed a "Neighborhoods" for us where he performed the track on acoustic guitar with Killington, Vermont providing a scenic backdrop.

Watch Hayden Thorpe Play "Metafeeling" in a Bean Tent in Kendal, U.K. for "Neighborhoods"

Ahead of his second solo album Hayden Thorpe shared the single "Metafeeling," which experimented outside the lines of genre in the same way his former outfit Wild Beasts once did. Combining acoustic guitar, funky synths, muted brass, and Thorpe's familiar falsetto, the Moondust for My Diamond single is both joyful and uneasy—not to mention fairly grandiose, accentuated by the dramatic natural landscapes captured in the song's music video.
