Watch JW Francis Play “John, Take Me with You” from the Appalachian Trail for “Neighborhoods”

On the mend. Alexa PenaVega’s son Kingston, 2, lost the tip of his finger after a “traumatic” accident on Friday, October 15. “While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” the Spy Kids star, 33, captioned her Tuesday, October 19, Instagram Story. “His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had go through as a family. The mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO