CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Weird-Hot Timothée Chalamet Is Actually the Perfect Willy Wonka

By Kayla Kibbe
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t heard, we’re getting a new Willy Wonka, except this time, he’s sexy. Or, rather, a sexy Wonka seems to be the inevitable result of casting Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet as the lead in the forthcoming Willy Wonka prequel — though it’s worth noting that some Twitter critics have compared the first glimpse of Chalamet in full Wonka gear to Gonzo’s turn as Charles Dickens in the Muppet Christmas Carol.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were Spotted in a Post Premiere PDA

Co- STars of the Upcoming Film “The King”, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were caught putting on some intense PDA at TAO Downtown. There was a Cinema Society Screening of a Movie where Timothee and Lily were spotted. Some Anonymous Source confirmed that The Co-Stars were Making Out. So they...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Charles Dickens
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Gonzo#Kwickwire#Muppet
Vulture

Wonka First Look: Timothée Chalamet Posts Gonzo Cosplay

It’s giving berries. And furthermore?Cream. Timothée Chalamet posted a pic of his Twonka (twink Wonka) prequel getup. Chalamet is starring in Wonka, the musical prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet meekly looks off-camera, telegraphing little-lad energy from his every pore. The Willy Wonka origin story was announced in May 2021. Paddington director Paul King is helming the proj, with a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Wonka will distinguish itself from the glut of single-world prequel-origin story films like Cruella and Joker in that it will have hella musical numbers. Joker only had the one, and it made those stairs unusable for a month, remember?
MOVIES
SFGate

'Wonka': Timothée Chalamet Debuts Costume for Upcoming Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has offered a first look of his upcoming film “Wonka,” taking to social media to share an image of himself in costume (including a familiar top hat) as the beloved chocolatier. The actor posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption “The suspense is terrible, I hope...
MOVIES
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore resembles a 'snow queen' after jaw-dropping transformation

Drew Barrymore has often left us stunned with some incredible looks, but on Tuesday she had fans wowed with an icy, jaw-dropping transformation that we weren't expecting. The star's cosmetics brand, Flower Beauty, released its latest product, a stunning 'warrior princess' mascara, that transformed users into "snow queens" and Drew took the chance to show off the product to her 14.6 million followers. In a small clip, she displayed the stunning ice color that the mascara turned people's lashes, and she looked mesmerising. She also showed off a playful side as she winked at the camera and messed around.
CELEBRITIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Denis Villeneuve's Ambitious "Dune" Is Very Large and Very Empty

“I don’t like sand — it’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” So complains a pubescent Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, a film linked to the tentpole du jour Dune by more than their shared fixation on the unique properties of desert terrain.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy