Confronting the U.S. child care crisis

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some American families, the cost of child care is more than their mortgage. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to break down the story.

Seattle Times

How other nations pay for child care. The U.S. is an outlier.

Typical 2-year-olds in Denmark attend child care during the day, where they are guaranteed a spot, and their parents pay no more than 25% of the cost. That guaranteed spot will remain until the children are in after-school care at age 10. If their parents choose to stay home or hire a nanny, the government helps pay for that, too.
Washington Post

Why child-care workers are quitting

Hiring and retaining good workers has been tough in the child-care industry for years, but it is escalating into a crisis. Pandemic-fueled staffing challenges threaten to hold back the recovery, as the staffing problems at day cares have a ripple effect across the economy. Without enough employees, day cares are turning away children, leaving parents — especially mothers — unable to return to work, as economic correspondent Heather Long reports.
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: The child care squeeze

‘If you think education is expensive, try ignorance,” the old bumper sticker says; yet for decades national and state lawmakers have flaunted their ignorance of what makes a good society by stupidly shortchanging our investment in our youngest minds. At the same time, corporate and governmental policymakers have intentionally rigged...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Rock-a-bye Baby: Why The American Child Care Crisis is Bad for the Economy

In 1984, my mother was one of the 52% percent of American women who worked outside the home. Both my parents being public school educators, they knew they would need to rely on quality child care upon my birth and mom’s return to work. Enter Mrs. Virginia Dotson; “Mama Dotson” as she was called, was the parent of one of my mother’s former students, and had made a name for herself as a child care provider for neighborhood children in the Rufus King community. She was equal parts surrogate grandmother and southern nanny, all rolled into one beautiful personality. At Mama Dotson’s house, the kids were always looked after, well-fed, and safe. My time with Mama Dotson was wonderful and provided many memories that I cherish. Mrs. Dotson, a mother of four, never needed a license to prove she knew how to care for children, it was something that was innately apart of her being. She simply acted as a grandmother to all her young charges, providing love, occasional discipline, and lessons in Bible reading and “clean living”.
laloyolan.com

The US must improve their child care

Raising a child comes with a great array of challenges as it is, and this is more so the case for dual-income parents or single-parent households who have other responsibilities besides their children that they must juggle. Having grown up with both of my parents working full time, I have seen how difficult it was for them to find someone to take care of me and my brother, especially during our younger years.
NJ Spotlight

Child care crisis leading to more women leaving the workforce

Report shows 19% of mothers with young children in NJ left the workforce for lack of quality child care. The struggle to find quality child care is forcing more women to leave their jobs or not return to the workforce, according to a recent report by the Council from a Strong America, which shows 19% of mothers in New Jersey with young children left the workforce because they couldn’t find quality child care. Currently, the number of women working is the lowest it has been in the state in more than 30 years.
Hutch Post

Large dollar donations needed to address child care crisis

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Leaders from across the community are coming together to address the child care crisis in Reno County. "We saw in 2020, a lot of providers close down," said Denice Gilliland-Burbank, community impact coordinator at United Way of Reno County. "We recently had a center close. We are very short on child care. We have come together as a group to try to solve this problem in our community with community resources that we already have."
dailytitan.com

Mental crisis lifeline ensures proper care

The California State Department of Health Care Services announced last month that it would spend $20 million in order to establish a 988 network that will provide assistance when individuals are facing a mental health crisis. A 988 line will ensure that those experiencing a mental health crisis are properly...
959theriver.com

Child Care Is Hard To Find!

Now I remember how it was when my kids were still at home! Especially when they were younger. Child care was a big issue for me as a single dad with 3 kids of 8, 11 & 14. Fortunately Mitchell my oldest was there to keep an eye on things, but even that was tough for him and me. With the pandemic and so many parents having their kids at home has really put folks in a difficult situation. Now that many are headed back to work it gets even tougher. Parents of younger children are really struggling with the cost and effectiveness of child care. Congress continues to debate a spending package that would expand child care and provide universal pre-K, parents across the U.S. are struggling to find ways to pay for the child care they desperately need right now. For more read below.
CBS News

America's child care crisis: Parents struggle as facilities close nationwide due to staffing shortage

Across the country, there is a growing child care crisis. It's a crisis made worse by the pandemic and stagnant wages. According to a Harvard Business Review Survey, nearly two-thirds of parents have had trouble finding child care in the pandemic, especially Black and Brown families. Meanwhile child care facilities nationwide are reporting they can't find or retain staff.
MSNBC

Free preschool, home care and child care are within our grasp

President Joe Biden pitched America on a major shift in how much support families can expect from the federal government. Much of his proposed American Families Plan is wrapped into the giant reconciliation bill Congress has debated for months. Next up in my deep dive into what’s in that bill, here’s what’s on the table regarding two often-ignored policy areas: child care and elder care.
CBS News

America's troubled relationship with paid time off for dads

As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's paternity leave comes under fire — with some going so far as to question his work ethic — experts say paid leave for fathers is more necessary than ever. Yet while polls show that most Americans support paid parental leave for men, cultural biases...
vpr.org

Navigating child care in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: As Congress considers overhauling America’s child care system, Vermont families are trying to manage the current crisis. Child care is unaffordable to many families and open spots in child care centers are hard to come by. The pandemic’s made it all worse, especially on women. 80% of people who have left the workforce since the start of the pandemic are women. Meanwhile, child care providers are facing their own set of crises. Directors struggle to hire enough people to keep their centers open. And when a worker gets COVID, the staffing crunch gets even worse.
Axios

Child care economics weigh on the recovery

Child care costs are soaring, but workers still get rock-bottom pay. That's one reason staff is fleeing, putting already pricy care further out of reach for parents. Why it matters: The industry's problems — magnified during the pandemic — are ricocheting and weighing on the economy. Hard-to-find or too expensive...
providencejournal.com

McKee pushes for bonuses for child-care workers from U.S. aid windfall

Gov. Dan McKee has struggled to convince legislative leaders to let him spend Rhode Island's federal American Recue Act windfall, but he has support in the Senate for his bid to boost pay for child-care workers. On Wednesday McKee and Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey went to a Warwick child-care...
