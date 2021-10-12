Ethics in the Era of COVID-19
Semin Pediatr Surg. 2021 Oct;30(5):151107. doi: 10.1016/j.sempedsurg.2021.151107. Epub 2021 Sep 8. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to new ethical challenges and exposed or exacerbated others that were already present. Through the lens of pediatric surgery, this article aims to discuss issues that have been impacted by the pandemic including triage of care and allocation of scarce resources, equity and access to care, and a physician’s competing responsibilities to their patients, families, and selves.www.docwirenews.com
