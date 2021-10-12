CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opt-out choice framing attenuates gender differences in the decision to compete in the laboratory and in the field

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Oct 19;118(42):e2108337118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2108337118. Research shows that women are less likely to enter competitions than men. This disparity may translate into a gender imbalance in holding leadership positions or ascending in organizations. We provide both laboratory and field experimental evidence that this difference can be attenuated with a default nudge-changing the choice to enter a competitive task from a default in which applicants must actively choose to compete to a default in which applicants are automatically enrolled in competition but can choose to opt out. Changing the default affects the perception of prevailing social norms about gender and competition as well as perceptions of the performance or ability threshold at which to apply. We do not find associated negative effects for performance or wellbeing. These results suggest that organizations could make use of opt-out promotion schemes to reduce the gender gap in competition and support the ascension of women to leadership positions.

