Opt-out choice framing attenuates gender differences in the decision to compete in the laboratory and in the field

MSystems. 2021 Oct 19:e0106821. doi: 10.1128/mSystems.01068-21. Online ahead of print. Wastewater-based genomic surveillance of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus shows promise to complement genomic epidemiology efforts. Multiplex tiling PCR is a desirable approach for targeted genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater due to its low cost and rapid turnaround time. However, it is not clear how different multiplex tiling PCR primer schemes or wastewater sample matrices impact the resulting SARS-CoV-2 genome coverage. The objective of this work was to assess the performance of three different multiplex primer schemes, consisting of 150-bp, 400-bp, and 1,200-bp amplicons, as well as two wastewater sample matrices, influent wastewater and primary sludge, for targeted genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2. Wastewater samples were collected weekly from five municipal wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) in the Metro Vancouver region of British Columbia, Canada during a period of increased coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) case counts from February to April 2021. RNA extracted from clarified influent wastewater provided significantly higher genome coverage (breadth and median depth) than primary sludge samples across all primer schemes. Shorter amplicons appeared to be more resilient to sample RNA degradation but were hindered by greater primer pool complexity in the 150-bp scheme. The identified optimal primer scheme (400 bp) and sample matrix (influent) were capable of detecting the emergence of mutations associated with genomic variants of concern, for which the daily wastewater load significantly correlated with clinical case counts. Taken together, these results provide guidance on best practices for implementing wastewater-based genomic surveillance and demonstrate its ability to inform epidemiology efforts by detecting genomic variants of concern circulating within a geographic region. IMPORTANCE Monitoring the genomic characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in a population can shed important insights into epidemiological aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sequencing every clinical patient sample in a highly populous area is a difficult feat, and thus sequencing SARS-CoV-2 RNA in municipal wastewater offers great promise to augment genomic surveillance by characterizing a pooled population sample matrix, particularly during an escalating outbreak. Here, we assess different approaches and sample matrices for rapid targeted genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 in municipal wastewater. We demonstrate that the optimal approach is capable of detecting the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 genomic variants of concern, with strong correlations to clinical case data in the province of British Columbia. These results provide guidance on best practices on, as well as further support for, the application of wastewater genomic surveillance as a tool to augment current genomic epidemiology efforts.

