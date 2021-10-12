Quality of Care and Outcomes Among a Diverse Group of Long-Term Care Residents With Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias
J Aging Health. 2021 Oct 11:8982643211043319. doi: 10.1177/08982643211043319. Online ahead of print. ObjectivesThis article assessed whether disparities among ADRD Medicare beneficiaries existed in five different long-stay quality measures. Methods: We linked individual-level data and facility-level characteristics. The main quality outcomes included whether residents: 1) were assessed/appropriately given the seasonal influenza vaccine; 2) received an antipsychotic medication; 3) experienced one/more falls with major injury; 4) were physically restrained; and 5) lost too much weight. Results: In 2016, there were 1,005,781 Medicare Advantage and fee-for-service long-term residents. About 78% were White, 13% Black, 2% Asian/Pacific Islander (Asian/PI), 6% Hispanic, and 0.4% American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN). Whites reported higher use of antipsychotic medications along with Hispanics and AI/AN (28%, 28%, and 27%, respectively). Similarly, Whites and AIs/ANs reported having one/more falls compared to the other groups (9% and 8%, respectively). Discussion: Efforts to understand disparities in access and quality of care among American Indians/Alaska Natives are needed, especially post-pandemic.www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0