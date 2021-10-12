CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AR Platform Turns Beverage Cans Into Brands

By Colin Kirkland
Cover picture for the articleSwigr is an augmented reality platform that allows beverage brands to capture the attention of consumers through labels on cans and bottles. With the ability to attach social media, authentic content, 3D elements, direct sales capability, and even games, Swigr’s mobile AR aims to make it as easy, and attractive, as possible for brands to boost their products.

