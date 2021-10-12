CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Race/ethnicity-associated blood DNA methylation differences between Japanese and European American women: an exploratory study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Clin Epigenetics. 2021 Oct 11;13(1):188. doi: 10.1186/s13148-021-01171-w. BACKGROUND: Racial/ethnic disparities in health reflect a combination of genetic and environmental causes, and DNA methylation may be an important mediator. We compared in an exploratory manner the blood DNA methylome of Japanese Americans (JPA) versus European Americans (EUA). METHODS: Genome-wide buffy coat...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Lower systolic blood pressure levels in early pregnancy are associated with a decreased risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension: a multicenter retrospective study

To clarify the impact of blood pressure (BP) management ranges on pregnancy outcomes, we conducted a multicenter retrospective analysis of 215 women with singleton pregnancies diagnosed with essential hypertension either before or within 14 weeks of gestation. Patients were classified according to systolic BP (sBP; <130, 130"“139, 140"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg) or diastolic BP (dBP; <80, 80"“89, 90"“109, and â‰¥110"‰mmHg) at 8"“11, 12"“15, and 16"“19 weeks of gestation. The risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia and small-for-gestational-age neonates was assessed in each BP group. Moreover, a subgroup analysis was performed in 144 eligible patients whose BP was measured at both 12"“13 and 14"“15 weeks of gestation. At 16"“19 weeks of gestation, higher sBP significantly increased the incidence of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia (13.3%, 24.6%, 32.2% and 75.0%, respectively) and small-for-gestational-age neonates (6.0%, 13.1%, 16.9% and 50.0%, respectively). Multivariate logistic regression analyses showed that women with sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg at 16"“19 weeks of gestation had a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than women with sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. Subgroup analyses also showed that even at 14"“15 weeks of gestation, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg was associated with a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than an sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. In conclusion, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg within 14 weeks of gestation reduced the risk of developing early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Humans and Chimpanzees Use a Part of Their DNA in Different Ways

Our DNA is very similar to that of the chimpanzee, which in evolutionary terms is our closest living relative. Stem cell researchers at Lund University in Sweden have now found a previously overlooked part of our DNA, so-called non-coded DNA, that appears to contribute to a difference which, despite all our similarities, may explain why our brains work differently.
WILDLIFE
docwirenews.com

Barriers to Follow-Up Retinal Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Survey Study

Ophthalmic Surg Lasers Imaging Retina. 2021 Oct;52(10):526-533. doi: 10.3928/23258160-20210904-01. Epub 2021 Oct 1. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To characterize patient-identified barriers to care in those non-compliant with retina appointments during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. PATIENTS AND METHODS: Inclusion criteria included non-compliant patients from March 1, 2020 to May 1,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Methylation#Race#Blood#Clin Epigenetics#Japanese Americans#Jpa#European Americans#Eua#Multiethnic Cohort#Linear#Spearman#The Dm Cpgs#Asians#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of Cladribine Tablets as a Treatment for People With Multiple Sclerosis: Protocol for the CLOBAS Study (Cladribine, a Multicenter, Long-term Efficacy and Biomarker Australian Study)

JMIR Res Protoc. 2021 Oct 19;10(10):e24969. doi: 10.2196/24969. BACKGROUND: Cladribine tablets (marketed as Mavenclad) are a new oral therapy, which has recently been listed on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme in Australia for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). The current dosing schedule is for 2 courses given a year apart, which has been shown to be effective for treatment of MS for up to 4 years in 75% of patients (based on annualized relapse rate). However, the reinitiation of therapy after year 4 has not been studied.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Resistance of SARS-CoV-2 Beta and Gamma variants to plasma collected from Canadian blood donors during the Spring of 2020

Transfusion. 2021 Oct 18. doi: 10.1111/trf.16713. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This pilot study assesses the ability of plasma collected from Canadian blood donors in the first wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic to neutralize later SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs). STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: A repeated cross-sectional design was employed,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds red blood cells play significant role in immune system through discovery of DNA-binding capability

New research has revealed that red blood cells function as critical immune sensors by binding cell-free DNA, called nucleic acid, present in the body's circulation during sepsis and COVID-19, and that this DNA-binding capability triggers their removal from circulation, driving inflammation and anemia during severe illness and playing a much larger role in the immune system than previously thought. Scientists have long known that red blood cells, which are essential in delivering oxygen throughout the body, also interacted with the immune system, but didn't know whether they directly altered inflammation, until now. The study, led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, was published today in Science Translational Medicine.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Association between clinical phenotypes of dermatomyositis and polymyositis with myositis-specific antibodies and overlap systemic autoimmune diseases

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 17;100(37):e27230. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027230. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association between clinical phenotypes of dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM) with myositis-specific antibodies (MSAs), and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases.This cross-sectional study was conducted on 67 patients with DM and 27 patients with PM recruited from a regional hospital in southern Taiwan. Clinical phenotypes of DM and PM were assessed and MSAs were measured using a commercial line blot assay. The association of clinical phenotypes of DM and PM with MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases was performed using univariate and multiple logistic regression analyses.Clinically, patients with DM and PM and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were associated with a higher risk of interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) (odds ratio [OR] = 6.73; P = .048), Raynaud phenomenon (OR = 7.30; P = .034), and malignancy (OR = 350.77; P = .013). The risk of malignancy was also associated with older age (OR 1.31; P = .012), and male patients were associated with a higher risk of fever. For MSAs, anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies were associated with ILD, antinuclear antibody were associated with a lower risk of arthritis, anti-transcription intermediary factor 1-gamma antibodies were associated with milder symptoms of muscle weakness, anti-Ku antibodies were associated with overlap diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus, and anti-Ro52 antibodies were associated with the development of Raynaud phenomenon and Sjögren syndrome.MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were significantly associated with clinical phenotypes of DM and PM. Physicians should be vigilant for malignancy in older DM and PM patients with overlap diagnosis of systeic sclerosis. The possibility of developing ILD in patients with overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis or serum positivity of anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies should be considered.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Gαs-Protein Kinase A (PKA) Pathway Signalopathies: The Emerging Genetic Landscape and Therapeutic Potential of Human Diseases Driven by Aberrant Gαs-PKA Signaling

Pharmacol Rev. 2021 Oct;73(4):155-197. doi: 10.1124/pharmrev.120.000269. Many of the fundamental concepts of signal transduction and kinase activity are attributed to the discovery and crystallization of cAMP-dependent protein kinase, or protein kinase A. PKA is one of the best-studied kinases in human biology, with emphasis in biochemistry and biophysics, all the way to metabolism, hormone action, and gene expression regulation. It is surprising, however, that our understanding of PKA’s role in disease is largely underappreciated. Although genetic mutations in the PKA holoenzyme are known to cause diseases such as Carney complex, Cushing syndrome, and acrodysostosis, the story largely stops there. With the recent explosion of genomic medicine, we can finally appreciate the broader role of the Gαs-PKA pathway in disease, with contributions from aberrant functioning G proteins and G protein-coupled receptors, as well as multiple alterations in other pathway components and negative regulators. Together, these represent a broad family of diseases we term the Gαs-PKA pathway signalopathies. The Gαs-PKA pathway signalopathies encompass diseases caused by germline, postzygotic, and somatic mutations in the Gαs-PKA pathway, with largely endocrine and neoplastic phenotypes. Here, we present a signaling-centric review of Gαs-PKA-driven pathophysiology and integrate computational and structural analysis to identify mutational themes commonly exploited by the Gαs-PKA pathway signalopathies. Major mutational themes include hotspot activating mutations in Gαs, encoded by GNAS, and mutations that destabilize the PKA holoenzyme. With this review, we hope to incite further study and ultimately the development of new therapeutic strategies in the treatment of a wide range of human diseases. SIGNIFICANCE STATEMENT: Little recognition is given to the causative role of Gαs-PKA pathway dysregulation in disease, with effects ranging from infectious disease, endocrine syndromes, and many cancers, yet these disparate diseases can all be understood by common genetic themes and biochemical signaling connections. By highlighting these common pathogenic mechanisms and bridging multiple disciplines, important progress can be made toward therapeutic advances in treating Gαs-PKA pathway-driven disease.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Antepartum stillbirth rates during the COVID-19 pandemic in Austria: A population-based study

Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2021 Oct 20. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13989. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (COVID-19) had dramatic effects on the pregnant population worldwide, increasing the risk of adverse perinatal outcomes. OBJECTIVE: To assess the incidence of aSB during the COVID-19 pandemic in Austria. METHODS: We collected epidemiological...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The genetic source tracking of human urinary exosomes

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Oct 26;118(43):e2108876118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2108876118. The genetic origins of nanoscale extracellular vesicles in our body fluids remains unclear. Here, we perform a tracking analysis of urinary exosomes via RNA sequencing, revealing that urine exosomes mostly express tissue-specific genes for the bladder and have close cell-genetic relationships to the endothelial cell, basal cell, monocyte, and dendritic cell. Tracking the differentially expressed genes of cancers and corresponding enrichment analysis show urine exosomes are intensively involved in immune activities, indicating that they may be harnessed as reliable biomarkers of noninvasive liquid biopsy in cancer genomic diagnostics and precision medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of GVHD on outcomes after adult single cord blood transplantation in European and Japanese populations

The impact of GVHD and graft-versus-leukemia effect in unrelated cord blood transplantation (UCBT) is controversial. In the Eurocord/ALWP EBMT and JSTCT/JDCHCT collaborative study, we evaluated the impact of GVHD on UCBT outcomes in Japanese and European registries. A total of 3,690 adult patients with acute leukemia who received their first single UCBT were included. A multivariate analysis of overall survival (OS) revealed a positive impact of grade II acute GVHD compared with grade 0-I GVHD, in the Japanese cohort (hazard ratio (HR), 0.81; P"‰="‰0.001), and an adverse impact in the European cohort (HR, 1.37; P"‰="‰0.007). A negative impact of grade III-IV acute GVHD on OS was observed regardless of registries. In the analysis of relapse, a positive impact of grade II acutes GVHD compared with grade 0"“I GVHD was observed only in the Japanese cohort, regardless of disease risk. The positive impact of limited chronic GVHD on OS was observed only in the Japanese cohort. In conclusion, a positive impact of mild GVHD after a single UCBT was observed only in the Japanese cohort. This could explain the ethnic difference in UCBT outcomes and might contribute to the preference usage of UCBT in Japan.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study examines the differences between opioid receptor subtypes

Opioid receptors are proteins in the central nervous system that are targeted by opioid drugs for pain relief. There are three subtypes of opioid receptors, MOP, DOP and KOP, in addition to the opioid-related NOP receptor. The most prescribed opioids, such as morphine, fentanyl and codeine, target μ opioid receptors...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Gender difference in the association between TyG index and subclinical atherosclerosis: results from the I-Lan Longitudinal Aging Study

Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2021 Oct 13;20(1):206. doi: 10.1186/s12933-021-01391-7. BACKGROUND: Insulin resistance (IR) is a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD) in non-diabetic patients through the association of hyperglycemia or associated metabolic factors. The triglyceride glucose (TyG) index, which was defined by incorporating serum glucose and insulin concentrations, was developed as a surrogate marker of insulin resistance. We aimed to investigate the association between the TyG index and the early phase of subclinical atherosclerosis (SA) between the sexes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Sex-Based Differences in the Tumor Microenvironment

Adv Exp Med Biol. 2021;1329:499-533. doi: 10.1007/978-3-030-73119-9_23. Cancers are heterogeneous multifactorial diseases consisting of a major public health issue worldwide. Sex disparities are evidenced in cancer incidence, mortality, expression of prognosis factor, response to treatment, and survival. For both sexes, an interplay of intrinsic and environmental factors influences cancer cells and tumor microenvironment (TME) components. The TME cumulates both supportive and communicative functions, contributing to cancer development, progression, and metastasis dissemination. The frontline topics of this chapter are focused on the contribution of sex, via steroid hormones, such as estrogens and androgens, on the following components of the TME: cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), extracellular matrix (ECM), blood and lymphatic endothelial cells, and immunity/inflammatory system.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Thrombotic sinusoiditis and local diffuse intrasinusoidal coagulation in the liver of subjects affected by COVID-19: the evidence from histology and scanning electron microscopy

Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2021 Oct;25(19):5904-5912. doi: 10.26355/eurrev_202110_26866. OBJECTIVE: Liver injury has been reported in patients with COVID-19. This condition is characterized by severe outcome and could be related with the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to activate cytotoxic T cells. The purpose of this study is to show the histological and scanning electron microscopy features of liver involvement in COVID-19 to characterize the liver changes caused by the activation of multiple molecular pathways following this infection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Unhealthy alcohol use is an independent risk factor for increased COVID-19 disease severity: observational cross-sectional study

JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2021 Oct 14. doi: 10.2196/33022. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Unhealthy alcohol use (UAU) is known to disrupt pulmonary immune mechanisms and increase the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with pneumonia; however, little is known about the effects of UAU on outcomes in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. To our knowledge, this is the first observational cross-sectional study that aims to understand the effect of UAU on the severity of COVID-19 disease.
DRINKS
docwirenews.com

Research on the Epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in Essential Response Personnel (RECOVER) Study: Protocol for a multi-site longitudinal cohort

JMIR Res Protoc. 2021 Oct 7. doi: 10.2196/31574. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Workers critical to emergency response and continuity of essential services during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic are at a disproportionally high risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Prospective cohort studies are needed to enhance understanding the incidence of symptomatic and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, identifying risk factors, assessing clinical outcomes, and determining the effectiveness of vaccination.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy