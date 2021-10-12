Rubinstein Bagels Unleashes Its Capitol Hill Location This Week

I still miss the Wandering Goose and its superlative biscuits, but at least that shotgun space on 15th Avenue has a bright new, carb-filled chapter ahead of it. Rubinstein Bagels opens its second location here this Friday, October 15. Founder Andrew Rubinstein famously went from home-baking bagel dad to purveyor of some of the town’s very best sourdough-based everything and poppyseed specimens. Late last year, he opened his first dedicated shop in the Via6, near the Spheres. The baskets of bagels (all the classic flavors, plus smart dalliances like salted rosemary, chocolate chip, or jalapeno white cheddar) and expansive sandwich lineup drew crowds. Even in some of our darkest pandemic days; even in an unusual semi-open counter space in a neighborhood geared toward offices.