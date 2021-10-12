Primary Language and the Electronic Health Record Patient Portal: Barriers to Use among Spanish-Speaking Adults with Asthma
J Asthma. 2021 Oct 11:1-15. doi: 10.1080/02770903.2021.1989462. Online ahead of print. Objectives: To assess electronic health record patient portal use among Spanish-speaking patients with asthma compared to English-speaking patients and identify barriers to use.Methods: Using data collected for a PCORI-funded randomized controlled trial to increase patient portal use in low-income adults with uncontrolled asthma, we estimated the association between portal use, measured using surveys and actual user login data, and primary language. Open-ended survey responses were grouped into common themes.Results: Among 301 adults with asthma: age 18-87, 90% female, 17% Spanish speakers; 44% had no portal use during the study. Spanish speakers were less likely to have ever heard of the patient portal than English speakers (p=.001) and reported more difficulty navigating the portal (p≤.001). Spanish speakers with low health literacy had less portal use (31%) than their English-speaking counterparts (51%) (p=.02). Compared to high-literacy English speakers, the odds of using the portal for low-literacy Spanish speakers were 0.34 (95% CI 0.14, 0.84) (p=.02). Three-quarters of Spanish speakers cited barriers to portal use compared to one-quarter of English speakers, and many suggested creating a Spanish version to improve user-friendliness.Conclusions: English-only patient portals may not meet the needs of Spanish-speaking patients with uncontrolled asthma. Health systems serving Spanish-speaking communities should implement patient portals in Spanish.www.docwirenews.com
