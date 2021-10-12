CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal status as a life course determinant of health: parent status, adjudication stages, and HIV knowledge among highlanders in Thailand

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

BMC Public Health. 2021 Oct 11;21(1):1839. doi: 10.1186/s12889-021-11811-8. BACKGROUND: Rising nativism and political volatility worldwide threaten to undermine hard-won achievements in human rights and public health. Risks are particularly acute for hundreds of millions of migrants, minorities, and Indigenous peoples, who face disproportionately high health burdens, including HIV/AIDS, and precarious legal status (LS). While LS is receiving increasing attention as a social determinant of health and HIV, understandings are still limited to select immigrant communities. Its effects on health among stateless communities, particularly in the Global South, remain largely unknown. Moreover, widespread limitations in census measures of LS reduce its complexity to a simplistic citizen/non-citizen binary or insufficient proxies. Thailand’s ethnolinguistically diverse highlander population experiences disproportionately high HIV prevalence and comprises one of the world’s largest and most protracted cases of statelessness, an acute condition of precarious LS. As such, analysis of LS and health outcomes among highlanders is both critically warranted, and useful as a case study outside of the migration paradigm.

