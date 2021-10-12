New Learning Apps from Skillsoft and Degreed Come to Microsoft Teams

How can you protect your network and data from consent phishing attacks? Microsoft's new app compliance program can help. For all its importance to modern business, the internet is still very much the Wild West it's always been. Now, a new generation of cyberattacks goes beyond the traditional phishing or malware delivery, aiming to connect malicious applications to your cloud services. Once connected with legitimate credentials they siphon out valuable data or access your financial systems. And because they've been granted access by users, they're very hard to stop once they're inside your network.

