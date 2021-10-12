CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Learning Apps from Skillsoft and Degreed Come to Microsoft Teams

By Ben Schwartz
Cover picture for the articleRecent weeks have brought the release of two new Microsoft Teams integrations from corporate learning companies Skillsoft and Degreed. In September, Nashua-N.H.-based digital learning company Skillsoft announced the release of its Skillsoft Percipio for Microsoft Teams App to enable employees to access assignments, discuss important takeaways, and share courses they’ve discovered and found helpful from their workflow inside Microsoft Teams.

