This Haunted Castle Ride At Alabama’s Terrortorium Haunted House And Amusements Will Fill You With Nostalgia

If you love Halloween and anything nostalgic, you’ll definitely want to visit The Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements. This fun and unique attraction will fill you with fright, but at the same time will remind you of your childhood days. For information about The Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements, including its most nostalgic ride, take a look below.

The Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements is located in downtown Oxford, Alabama. It's been at its current location since 2010.

This unique Halloween attraction, which was created by Jeremy Cruse, is a must-visit for anyone who loves experiencing lots of fun and fright.

The ride that continues to attract numerous people each year is the Haunted Castle Dark Ride.

If you were lucky enough to visit the Miracle Strip Amusement Park in Panama City Beach, Florida before it closed in 2004, this ride will probably look familiar. "Why?," you ask. "Because it's the same ride."

After purchasing the Haunted Castle Dark Ride in 2009, Mr. Cruse, along with friends and family members, rebuilt it and it's been providing loads of nostalgia ever since.

In addition to the Haunted Castle Dark Ride, other fun attractions are offered, including a walk-through haunted house, complete with a spinning tunnel, a Big Eli Ferris Wheel, which will take your fright to new heights, The Bullet amusement ride, and the Terror Tour Stagecoach Ride, which will take you on a spooky ride through historic downtown Oxford.

