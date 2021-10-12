CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

By Steve Watkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, will enter the Northeast and South Florida with its newest additions to its Ocado network. Kroger doesn’t operate supermarkets in either market. Kroger plans to open two smaller fulfillment centers in South Florida.

New larger Springboro Kroger store opens Thursday

SPRINGBORO — A new larger Kroger store that replaces a smaller location in the same shopping center will open Thursday in Springboro. The new store in the Springboro Plaza Shopping Center at 625 W. Central Ave./Ohio 73 will hold a grand opening ceremony at 8 a.m. with local officials and other special guests.
Walmart takes on Kroger with next-gen grocery fulfillment center plans

Walmart has announced plans to build its largest grocery distribution center to date. The retailer giant said it will build a high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County, S.C. Set to open in 2024, the new 720,000-plus-sq.-ft. facility will rely on a combination of human associates, automation technology, robotics, and machine learning to process grocery perishables – such as produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen goods – and deliver them to nearby stores.
Aldi opens latest Greater Cincinnati location

Discount grocery store operator Aldi has set a grand opening for its latest grocery store in Greater Cincinnati. Germany-based Aldi, with its U.S. headquarters in suburban Chicago, opened the store this week at 425 E. Kemper Road in Springdale, the site of a former Michaels arts and crafts store. A grand opening will be held Oct. 28. The store replaces its nearby Forest Park location, which closed Oct. 19.
Tajine House brings Moroccan food to North Market

A new Moroccan eatery is now open at the North Market. Tajine House's menu includes Moroccan kafta, chicken kabab, chicken shawarma and sides such as couscous and cucumber salad. The eatery occupies the space next to Park Street Poultry and Game, and is owned by the same group: Alex Daray, Lotfi Khomsi and Mourad Bassou.
Plans to replace shuttered Food 4 Less with apartments, retail move forward

An East Hollywood grocery store that closed during the coronavirus crisis has moved one step closer to being replaced with 735 apartments and 95,000 square feet of retail. The City of Los Angeles recently published an environmental impact report for 5420 W. Sunset Blvd., where a shuttered Food 4 Less now stands. New York-based Dreamscape Companies and Malibu’s American Commercial Equities would like to develop a large-scale, mixed-use property there.
DoorDash making grants to Boston-area minority restaurateurs

DoorDash is giving 20 minority-owned restaurants in the Boston area grants as part of a national program. The San Francisco-based food delivery platform is seeking applications until Oct. 27 from restaurateurs who want to take part. Those selected will receive $20,000 grants each and take part in an eight-week program starting in January with virtual instruction and discussion courses led by chefs and entrepreneurs.
Seminole County plans new building as part of expanded government campus

Seminole County is underway on a number of elements tied to the revamp of its Five Points Government Complex in Sanford. The county is working on a 102,930-square-foot, four-story annex office building next to the existing courthouse building at the 135-acre site on U.S. Route 17/92 in Sanford, according to submitted site plans. The new building is part of the initial slate of construction to consolidate services to one central location and replace older offices. The site work also includes:
Walgreens Is Permanently Closing These Stores, Starting Nov. 8

Walgreens has been no stranger to downsizing over the last few years. In 2015, the pharmacy chain closed around 200 stores to cut costs, and then in 2019, the company announced the closure of 200 more locations. But over the last year and a half, Walgreens has become an essential place of business during the pandemic, providing both vaccinations and COVID tests for people across the U.S. Unfortunately, this isn't enough to keep some Walgreens locations open. Recently, a rise in thefts has prompted the company to initiate the closure of several stores in one major city. Read on to find out where Walgreens is shutting its doors permanently in November.
Pardon the Disruption: Kroger is showcasing its range with Ocado

Pardon the Disruption is a column that looks at the forces shaping food retail. When Kroger announced its tie-up with Ocado back in 2018, the boldness of the venture was quickly tempered by a healthy dose of skepticism. How could the nation’s largest supermarket chain justify building massive, multimillion-dollar robotic fulfillment sheds to serve an opportunity that was still in its infancy in the U.S.?
Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® Opens Newest Philadelphia Location in Center City

UBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest location in Center City at 1128 Walnut St., #100B. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones - and everything in between.
$4 Million Tax Break Request for New Uptown Dallas Kroger Delayed

The question of whether Kroger should get nearly $4 million in tax breaks for a new Uptown grocery and apartment development was delayed at Dallas City Hall Wednesday amid opposition to the plan. Other grocers have opened downtown locations in recent years with no tax subsidies, while companies refuse city...
Kroger expands grocery e-commerce footprint with Ocado automation

Grocery retailer The Kroger Co. is continuing to invest in its e-commerce business, announcing this week that it is expanding its partnership with automation provider Ocado Group to build new fulfillment centers that expand its food delivery offerings. Cincinnati-based Kroger has been working with Ocado for years, in 2019 saying...
