Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers
Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, will enter the Northeast and South Florida with its newest additions to its Ocado network. Kroger doesn’t operate supermarkets in either market. Kroger plans to open two smaller fulfillment centers in South Florida.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0