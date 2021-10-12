AMC Sets ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Series for Summer 2022

Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) isn't the only one missing from Fear the Walking Dead. Maggie Grace, a series regular who has played Althea since Season 4 of Fear, is removed from the opening credits of Sunday's Season 7 premiere "The Beacon" and Episode 702 "Six Hours" (streaming early on AMC+). We last saw Al leaving Morgan's (Lennie James) dam community in Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding," setting off to find and warn CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) about Teddy (John Glover) and his nuclear warheads. But now the LOST alum is, well, lost for now — Grace's name no longer appears as part of the credited cast of Season 7.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO