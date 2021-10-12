AMC Sets ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Series for Summer 2022
The Walking Dead fans may have to say goodbye to the original series in 2022, but the good news is the universe will continue to expand. AMC has announced Tales of the Walking Dead will officially join the universe that also includes Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. It is described as “an episodic anthology series with one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series.”www.tvinsider.com
