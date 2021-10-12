CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

AMC Sets ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Series for Summer 2022

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead fans may have to say goodbye to the original series in 2022, but the good news is the universe will continue to expand. AMC has announced Tales of the Walking Dead will officially join the universe that also includes Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. It is described as “an episodic anthology series with one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series.”

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Sets 2022 Return -- Watch the First Teaser

The Wallking Dead is about to say goodbye to fans for a several months. Ahead of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 1 finale this Sunday on AMC, the network announced today a Season 11 Part 2 return on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET/8c with eight new episodes.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“The Walking Dead” Sets S11 Part 2 Date

AMC has announced a February 20th 2022 premiere for the second of the three batches of episodes that make up the eleventh and final season of “The Walking Dead”. In addition, the teaser trailer for those eight episodes has gone online as well. The announcement comes ahead of the finale of the first batch of eight episodes this coming Sunday.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

AMC to expand its zombieverse with Tales of The Walking Dead

With the final season of The Walking Dead shuffling towards the first of three breaks, AMC have taken the opportunity to fill the zombie shaped hole in our lives by announcing yet another spin-off series titled Tales of The Walking Dead. Joining the previously announced Daryl and Carol series, as...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Melissa Mcbride
411mania.com

AMC Reveals Teaser, Premiere Date For The Walking Dead Season 11B

The Walking Dead airs its midseason finale this weekend, and a new teaser has revealed when the show will return. AMC released a new preview video that you can see below, which reveals the second part of the final season will premiere on February 20th, 2022. The video previews the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Amc Studios#Amc Networks#Channing
TechRadar

Tales of The Walking Dead is a new spin-off show with a surprisingly cool big idea

Just as The Walking Dead season 11 episode 8 wrapped up the first part of the show's final run this week, US cable network AMC has given the go-ahead to a new anthology show set in this universe of infinite zombies and character deaths. Tales of the Walking Dead will stream on AMC+ in the US, as well as air on AMC, and it's coming in summer 2022 (so the middle of next year).
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

All Episodes of New Anthology Series “JUST BEYOND” Now Streaming on Disney+

The thrilling eight-episode anthology series “Just Beyond” is now streaming on Disney+! From the world of R.L. Stine, the Disney+ original series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode of “Just Beyond” introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. A new clip from the episode titled “Leave Them Kids Alone” featuring Mckenna Grace is now available.
TV SERIES
FanSided

When does AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 11 return?

The midseason finale of The Walking Dead Season 11 ended with quite a cliffhanger. But one thing that is not a mystery is when the show will return. Mark your calendars because The Walking Dead Season 11 teaser revealed that Season 11 will return on February 20, 2022. The 36-second teaser spoils some things, like Daryl, Maggie, Negan and Father Gabriel escaping Leah’s attack with the hwacha. But then again, who didn’t expect them to survive?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Who will fans see in Tales of the Walking Dead next year?

Just when we thought there wouldn’t be any more surprises from The Walking Dead, we get presented with another surprising announcement! The six-episode Tales of the Walking Dead will be premiering in the summer of 2022, reports TVLine. Production won’t begin until after the new year and will focus on...
TV SERIES
FanSided

What time does Fear the Walking Dead air on AMC?

Fear the Walking Dead’s season seven premiere is Sunday, October 17. This episode was released early on AMC+, many fans don’t subscribe to that service or prefer to watch it on the network. The AMC airing is also the time that fans take to Twitter to “Live Tweet” the episode.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Series Regular Maggie Grace Removed From Opening Credits

Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) isn't the only one missing from Fear the Walking Dead. Maggie Grace, a series regular who has played Althea since Season 4 of Fear, is removed from the opening credits of Sunday's Season 7 premiere "The Beacon" and Episode 702 "Six Hours" (streaming early on AMC+). We last saw Al leaving Morgan's (Lennie James) dam community in Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding," setting off to find and warn CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) about Teddy (John Glover) and his nuclear warheads. But now the LOST alum is, well, lost for now — Grace's name no longer appears as part of the credited cast of Season 7.
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

‘Fear of the Walking Dead’ premieres new season on AMC: How to watch, trailer

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 7 premieres on AMC on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on Philo, Sling and FuboTV. This “Walking Dead” spinoff series is a post-apocalyptic horror series created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC. “Fear of the Walking Dead” explores the new world brought on post-zombie attacks and how the survivors continue to try to escape the undead.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Lost In Space’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date, Reveals First Look Images & Trailer (VIDEO)

Lost in Space returns to Netflix for its third and final season on December 1, and, in anticipation, the streamer has released some first-look images and a teaser trailer. “This is Will Robinson of the 24th colonist group; if you’re watching this recording, there’s a chance things didn’t work out the way I hoped they would,” says Maxwell Jenkins‘ Will at the start of the trailer (watch below). This ominous narration gives way to images of abandoned spacecraft, epic battles, and planetary explosions.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight? Has the AMC Horror Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy