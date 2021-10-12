CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Watch: Lane Kiffin plays Rocky Top at practice ahead of Tennessee game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009, guiding the Vols to a 7-6 record. He left the Vols on Jan. 12, 2010 to become USC’s head coach. He has since served as offensive coordinator at Alabama and head coach for Florida Atlantic.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Kiffin played Rocky Top at Ole Miss’ practice.

“Getting ready for Saturday, Vol football, Ole Miss football, primetime,” Kiffin tweeted on Tuesday.

The video of Kiffin playing Rocky Top at practice can be viewed below.

PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin's 2009 season at Tennessee

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin sends 2 amazing tweets after Ole Miss beat Tennessee

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win (and serious injury). Volunteers fans threw golf balls, bottles and other objects onto the field that caused a delay in the game with 54 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball near the end of the game, and of course, the Ole Miss head coach is keeping it. He even took it with him to his postgame press conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
theScore

Watch: Tennessee fans throw objects at Kiffin, Ole Miss sideline

Things got heated at the end of Ole Miss' dramatic 31-26 victory over. in Lane Kiffin's first return trip to Knoxville as a head coach. Volunteers fans threw several objects on the field, including a golf ball at Kiffin, after the referees ruled Tennessee was 1 yard short on a fourth-and-24 attempt that would've kept the team's comeback attempt alive with 54 seconds left. The Vols were down by five points and still had three timeouts remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
