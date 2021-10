Tactober is here! All month long Matt Bearden will be eating tacos for every meal, ever day. Follow along as he chronicles the adventure on instagram @Tactober. This one’s weird, but great. I was a super picky kid. Hated any breakfast food, but my father sometimes had me in tow to his job at the shipyard outside of Brownsville, TX. He’d stop at the 802 Cafe and I’d complain that nothing looked good. Once, the cook there whipped this up for me and I’ve been loving since. Hot flour tortilla rubbed down with butter. Little salt. Then peanut butter. It’s sounds weird af, but it’s a dope breakfast.

