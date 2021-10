(4A-8) Coal City (5-2) at (3A-RV) Reed-Custer (6-1) Players to watch: RB/LB Ashton Harvey, TE/DL Aydan Murphey. Coalers on offense: Harvey's had one of the hottest hands in the area the past month, and if the Coalers are going to produce enough offense to win this one, it will be off a multi-score night from their lead back. The Comets' defense has been slept on a bit as their offense has erupted this season, and a disciplined front will provide a worthy challenge for that Coalers ground game. In addition to being their best shot at finding the endzone, controlling the game on the ground and winning the time of possession battle is vital for the Coaler offense.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO